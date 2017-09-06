UTC takes the Bluff this Thursday

This Thursday evening, The Hunter Museum of American Art invites UTC students and music lovers alike to the latest edition of their Bands on the Bluff concert series. The Hunter Museum’s bluff, overlooking the Tennessee River, is the perfect place to embrace these last few days of summer while also enjoying a spectacular view.

Headlining the event, Moose Truck is a local rock band consisting of members Mark Hackett, Tarbell Patten, John Bevans and Joe Wilferth. Their presence will surely draw a crowd, and so too will the two-dollar moose rides accompanying their set. However, a “Bring Your Own Moose” disclaimer has been posted, so don’t forget your spare moose at home.

Opening for Moose Truck is Erik Tyler, a 22-year-old Chattanooga based rapper who’s organic blend of EP’s and singles garners thousands of listeners on SoundCloud. His music doesn’t just try and alter the rap game, instead it’s a reflection of his own experiences that he hopes anyone can relate to.

If these diverse and local exhibitions of talent aren’t enough, the event also allows attendees to see “Thrill After Thrill: Thirty Years of Wayne White” for a discounted rate of just five dollars. So come to the Hunter Museum for a night of fantastic local music as UTC prepares to take the Bluff and kick their fall semester off with a bang.

Moose Truck featuring Erik Tyler

Thursday, 6 p.m.

The Hunter Museum of American Art

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org