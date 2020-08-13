Virtual Nightfall Features Funk, Soul and Jazz

Nightfall, Chattanooga’s long-lived free summertime music series, will present a great night of jazz, funk and soulful music during this Friday’s virtual show starting at 7 pm with local band, The Trinity, followed at 7:20 by a headline set by Chicago-based band Bassel & the Supernaturals.

Recorded at the newly renovated Mountain Arts Community Center (the MACC) on Signal Mountain, the show will be streamed from 7-8 pm on the Nightfall Music Series Facebook page as well as on Nightfall Virtual August 14 on YouTube. John Rawlston, Nightfall’s stage manager for over 30 years, will host. Nightfall is produced by Chattanooga Presents.

Opening the show at 7 pm is The Trinity, featuring Trinity Sharpe, multi-instrumentalist, saxophonist, music producer, and composer, who will perform with her combo to provide a set of easy listening jazz.

Headlining the show with a 40-minute set from 7:20-8 pm will be Bassel & the Supernaturals. A first generation Syrian-American, Bassel Almadani uses soulful melodies, funk inspired grooves and captivating lyrics that tell stories of love, loss and life in Syria. Deeply inspired by Ottis Redding, Bassel & the Supernaturals use the stage to engage audiences across America and share their humanitarian message.

The band is committed to building a better future for Syria, and for young artists and entrepreneurs all around the world, and organizes events and residences with educational, cultural and charity organizations toward the betterment of those who live in countries ravaged by war.

Their 2017 release, “Element,” which drew inspiration from artists such as Snarky Puppy and Jamiroquai, led to their involvement in the nationally-acclaimed SXSW showcase “ContraBanned: #MusicUnites” and features in PRI, Reuters, Paste Magazine, and Huffington Post.

Virtual Nightfall shows will continue each Friday night through the end of August, to wrap up the 2020 season.

