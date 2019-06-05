What's So Insane About Clowns?

Insane Clown Posse is coming to Chattanooga this Sunday, and if you are not sure who or what that is, buckle in. ICP is a hardcore hip-hop group based out of Detroit whose style is specifically classified as “horrorcore” because of their elaborate live shows and transgressive lyrics.

But ICP is more than just music; they have also started their own professional wrestling foundation called “Juggalo Championship Wrestling”.

Not familiar with the word juggalo? Consider this article to be your quick ICP guidebook.

The juggalos (juggalette is the feminine term) are the dedicated fans of ICP or any of the other hip-hop groups signed with Psychopathic Records, although the term was created by Violent J (one of the front men for ICP) in 1994. Juggalos will typically attend events wearing clown-like face paint, much like ICP does when they are performing.

If any of this makes you remotely curious, I strongly urge you to go to the show on Sunday and see for yourself. ICP is turning 30 this year and is well known for their unforgettable shows and incredibly loyal fandom.

You can check this show out at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Signal; tickets are available at thesignaltn.com.ac