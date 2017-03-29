What's up and coming in Chatt-Town

It’s early in the year but there are two upcoming events worthy of calendar marking. It’s been almost six months since Husky Burnette left the Scenic City for Colorado territory with partner Caroline Crews and the kids have been busy.

They’re about to embark on an exhausting three month, 43 show tour that happily includes two recording sessions and a visit to their old stomping grounds.

April 23rd the blistering blues act will be performing at the Tattanooga Tattoo Expo here in Chattanooga, followed by a Noon Tunes gig May 31st at Miller plaza and June 16th gig at Brew and Cue down on the boulevard.

Webb Barringer’s long awaited debut EP is set for release June 24th at Tremont Tavern. No one can ever accuse the uber-talented Mr. Barringer of rushing in to things, this EP has been in the works longer than most bands spend on entire albums, but it only speaks to his commitment to delivering the very best material he can muster, which is why it promises to be one of the best releases of the year.

Although very hush-hush about its content, Webb has promised a review copy in the weeks leading up the actual release. As a fan I’d like to recommend a potential title for the eagerly anticipated collection: “About Damn Time.”