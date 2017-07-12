Where To Go, What To Do, Who To See?

It’s another Friday night conundrum in Chattanooga with a roster of incredible shows and not enough time to see them all.

Jazz Songbird Robin Grant will be performing at Archway on Glass Friday evening at 7 p.m. Grant, featured recently in this paper, is one of Chattanooga’s most promising artists of the year.

The intimate setting of the Archway serves as the perfect backdrop for “triple threat” Grant and her world-class backing band as they bring you an evening of beautiful jazz. Tickets are available now at robingrantmusic.ticketspice.com.

If something edgier is more to your taste, consider spending the evening with legendary punk rockers The Unsatisfied at J.J.’s Bohemia. The show marks the debut of the highly anticipated new EP from the band and features special guest SkeetZo N’ Krysis.

Long considered one of the definitive bands of the range, The Unsatisfied will leave you anything but, bringing their monstrous talent to the stage Friday night, from nine until midnight.

Pains Chapel will raise the roof at Ziggy’s that same night with their brand of uber hard rock, from 8 p.m. until 11, with special guests Silent Monolith, STDz, and non-grada.

Finally, Warner MC along with The Predicament, The Fridge and Digital Butter, will be debuting his latest project, “You’re a Good Dude, Warner MC” at Dumpy’s on the Ocoee.