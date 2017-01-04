Where to go, who to see this weekend

“There’s nothing to do!” The next time one of your friends pulls that line on you, give them a big ol’ Batman slap and tell them to pay attention. There’s always something to do, and here are three of the top picks for this weekend.

Friday night see the triumphant return of Ashley and the X’s to JJ’s Bohemia. After a three-year hiatus one of the area’s favorite acts has finally decided the world is better off with them in it (it really is) and are taking the stage with SunSap and Josh Driver.

That same evening the Revelry Room plays host to the Marcus King Band out of South Carolina. Promoting their second release, a self-titled LP, the band features 20-year-old wunderkind Marcus King, a third generation musician who has been making waves more or less his whole life. Self-described as “soul-influenced psychedelic southern rock,” King and Co. have swiftly become an in-demand act.

Finally, straight from the mouth of promoter Mickey Real comes the announcement that local rising hip-hop star Kay B Brown will be performing Saturday, Jan. 7 at Hip-Hop CHA’s “Hip-Hop Lounge After-Holiday Party” the Revelry Room. The genius behind “Story 2 Tell” resonates with fans across all genres with a rare authenticity regarding life here in the Scenic City.