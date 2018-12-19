Winter Solstice Meditation Concert

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of relaxation, time spent with family, around a roaring fireplace, sprinkles of snow outside.

But here in the good ole U S of A, the holiday season is a mad dash to the mall (or Amazon.com) buying gifts for anyone and everybody, elbowing your way to the final doll left on the shelf or trying to snag a table at the food court for a refuel before round two.

It shouldn’t be this way, so take time with St. Peter’s Episcopal Church this Friday for a meditation concert to soothe your weary soul.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., a free concert known as Solstice Meditation will be held at St Peter’s Episcopal Church on Ashland Terrace featuring violinists Bryony Stroud-Watson and Angela Baucom.

Take a journey with Chattanooga Holistic Medicine’s Blakey Storey as he gives you a guide to meditation and a cup of warm, healing tea before allowing you to melt into the concert.

It’s a can’t miss event in the middle of all the hustle and bustle. Take time for yourself this Friday evening.