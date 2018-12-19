Winter Solstice Meditation Concert

by

Winter Solstice Meditation Concert

The holiday season is supposed to be a time of relaxation, time spent with family, around a roaring fireplace, sprinkles of snow outside.

But here in the good ole U S of A, the holiday season is a mad dash to the mall (or Amazon.com) buying gifts for anyone and everybody, elbowing your way to the final doll left on the shelf or trying to snag a table at the food court for a refuel before round two.

It shouldn’t be this way, so take time with St. Peter’s Episcopal Church this Friday for a meditation concert to soothe your weary soul.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., a free concert known as Solstice Meditation will be held at St Peter’s Episcopal Church on Ashland Terrace featuring violinists Bryony Stroud-Watson and Angela Baucom.

Take a journey with Chattanooga Holistic Medicine’s Blakey Storey as he gives you a guide to meditation and a cup of warm, healing tea before allowing you to melt into the concert.

It’s a can’t miss event in the middle of all the hustle and bustle. Take time for yourself this Friday evening.

by

DI 15.51

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Thursday

December 20, 2018

Friday

December 21, 2018

Saturday

December 22, 2018

Sunday

December 23, 2018

Monday

December 24, 2018

Tuesday

December 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours