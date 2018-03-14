Women Rock With The Symphony

Women Rock with the Chattanooga Symphony this Friday

Last Thursday, people around the world observed International Women’s Day, celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women everywhere.

Fitting right into this celebratory moment, The Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra is presenting a unique, woman-focused show this Friday. “Women Rock,” a new show from conductor Jeff Tyzik, celebrates many of the legendary women of rock and roll, including Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Pat Benatar, Heart, and Carly Simon.

These women changed rock and roll for good, bringing their own distinctive styles to the genre, and contributing many classics to the rock and roll canon. The show will feature many of these classics, such as, “I Feel the Earth Move”, “What’s Love Got To Do With It”, “Proud Mary”, “Dancing In The Street”, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”, and “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman”.

Accompanied by the CSO, a talented cast of female singers will bring these favorite songs to life. Additionally, the show will feature local students from Chattanooga high schools who have auditioned for a spot on the stage.

The show is one night only, this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Tivoli Theater on Broad St. Purchase your tickets at ticolichattanooga.com