Woodstock 50, Chattanooga Style

Mark your calendars now for Saturday, August 17th, as Songbirds on Station Street will present the 50th Anniversary Tribute to Woodstock featuring the talents of the Jess Goggans Band, Oweda, Paul Childers and many more, celebrating the music of the most recognizable music festival in the world.

The bands and special guests with be performing your favorite hits from The Who, Santana, CSNY, Country Joe and The Fish, Canned Heat, The Band, Arlo Guthrie, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Grateful Dead, Joe Cocker, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Ten Years After, Paul Butterfield Blues Band, and Jimi Hendrix.

Face painting, catered food, drink specials, vendors and a costume contest will also be featured at the event, all for the low price of $12 admission. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Break out the tie-dye, fringe vests, and flairs and come celebrate the event that started it all with Songbirds. Just stay away from the brown acid, man. Which is always good advice.