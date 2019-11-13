Your Can’t Miss Weekend Plans

It’s going to be a great weekend and if you’re looking for some quality entertainment, there are two events you won’t want to miss. This Saturday, Stringers Ridge takes the stage at The Honest Pint as part of their ongoing Saturday concert series.

The band, led by the award-winning Tom Morley, presents a take on traditional Celtic folk and Americana for which they have no peer. This free show kicks off at 9 p.m. and is the perfect way to start (or finish) your evening.

Then on Sunday, local diva songstress Robin Grant—along with her band The Standard—will be appearing at Songbirds for the highly anticipated release of their new album, Off Label.

One of the most electric singers to appear on the scene in recent years, Robin and company never fail to put on a breathtaking performance

General admission includes an autographed copy of the album, which is one you’ll want as an early Christmas gift to yourself.