Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek, Sandro Mussida

Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek

Kar Yagar

(Bongo Joe/Catapulte)

This writer remembers when the west African guitarist Bombino made an album in 2013 with the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, and he thought, “Well okay, I guess Tuareg guitar rock has officially arrived.”

But in retrospect, this is a problematic statement—one based on a viewpoint centered on western-world culture involving some western-world ambassador (Auerbach) and the implied, flawed view that it had to be “discovered” when it was there all along.

Actually, the cultural exchange is much more complex, spanning centuries and continents, to end up with the popular rock-music idiom. One could simply shrug and say, “Well, it sounds good to me; isn’t that enough?”

These complicated thoughts come to mind when regarding the emergence of bands that evoke the classic era of Turkish psychedelic rock that started in the late ‘60s and thrived in the ‘70s.

It seems like this style is due to have its “moment” with western-world audiences, and the new, debut album Kar Yağar from Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek could help lead the way.

Vocalist and bağlama (a Turkish lute) player Derya Yildirim steers the ensemble, composed of musicians from various European countries, through folk music traditions, guided by her own Turkish roots; these songs—a variety of originals and folk song arrangements—have numerous psychedelic flourishes, from wah-wah and tremolo guitar to sick distortion effects to envelope-treated keyboard/synth parts.

The band’s take on rock is largely reverent, going from earnest and somber balladry (“Seni Hala”) and poetry recitations (“Çocuklar 2”) to slow-burn tracks (“Üç Kız Bir Ana”), sing-songy, catchy numbers (“Oy Oy Emine”), and heavy psychedelia.

Perhaps unexpectedly, a highlight of the album is the oddball “Hekimoğlu” which has a mystical mood with gongs and metallic percussion from Greta Eacott and expressive, ardent vocals from Yildirim—tracks like this one that don’t simply check off touchstones will help transcend the perceived novelty of re-visiting Turkish psychedelic rock in a modern, cosmopolitan group.

Sandro Mussida

EEEOOOSSS

(Soave)

Singing or playing out of tune is an unforgivable, cardinal sin in professional music scenarios, but there’s another way that a supposedly wayward musician can look at such a situation—maybe everyone else is just out of tune, and I’m the one that’s in tune.

You might also have some contrary opinions about the veracity of the Apollo 11 moon landing and find yourself using the phrase, “Wake up, sheeple!” frequently on Internet forums.

On the oddly captivating new album EEEOOOSSS from the Italian-born, London-based cellist Sandro Mussida, each of the three musicians plays in their own different tuning on purpose. Warning: heavy music nerd content ahead.

Electric guitarist Alessandra Novaga, who uses an E-bow to vibrate her strings without plucking them, uses the “Renold-I” tuning, developed by Maria Renold, based on the Pythagorean Temperament where the intervals between notes are based on a 3:2 ratio.

Edgardo Barlassina’s bass clarinet is played using the Hypodorian mode from ancient Greece, evoking the aulos, a double-reed instrument from that time period, and Mussida, on cello, explains that he uses an intonation on a scale “obtained from the exact relations observed in the partial harmonics of the second octave.”

What this means for the casual listener is that a pitch played by different musicians may not be the exact same frequency.

In a way, the three pieces of EEEOOOSSS are experimental works, since parameters are set up, and the result is how things play out in that situation and how frequencies that may or may not match with each other interact in interesting ways.

In addition to the three performers, there’s actually a fourth force at work, which is the room in which the album was recorded, which imparts its distinct acoustic qualities that should not be overlooked.

For all the math and music theory involved, EEEOOOSSS is actually a gorgeous abstract, semi-ambient album, with methodically played tones and moments that can be soothing and celestial, although by definition, it is almost always literally unharmonious.