Dream Collective L.U.S.T., Chance McDaniel The Rainy Season

Chattanooga’s own Dream Collective is taking the city by storm with their powerful waves. The music that they create is a passionate and soul filled mix of blues, rock, and rap. Their thought provoking lyrics touch on subjects of love, politics, spirituality, and life. With a versatile and eclectic makeup, the band coagulates to produce a raw and uncut sound that is organically funky; it will get inside of bones and bounce around.

With the recent release of their EP L.U.S.T (Lonely Universe Syndrome Theory), Dream Collective touches hearts and makes heads bob. They have an extraordinarily unique sound, and styles completely switch as each track progresses. As a collective, they dream together. They work together to be one and do not seek individual recognition. None of the members of the band use their real names as part of the project, instead they utilize names from Greek mythology.

With five standout tracks, it is hard to say that any one track on the album is better than the rest, however, “Demons” is a particularly dominating song. It is a track that is easily relatable to due to the fact that everybody struggles with their own personal demons, whatever they may be.

The passion and understanding of struggling with demons pours from the song, and it can only be portrayed by artistic minded people that have firsthand experience of conquering them.

All of the songs seem to have the intention to open minds, and inspire the listeners to question some real life issues that are often overlooked. “What if”, is another powerful and heartfelt track that is sure to get the wheels turning and heart punch the listener.

Dream Collective is a community minded group that is constantly grinding to make their sound heard, while connecting the communities’ progressive movements in inspiring fashion.

Look for their upcoming free event GrowNooga at the Mercy Junction Justice and Peace Center on March 25th.

Chance McDaniel

The Rainy Season

(bandcamp.com)

Chance McDaniel is a musical artist from Dunlap, Tennessee. He is a recent Chattanooga State Graduate, and inspirational artist. The powerful play goes on, and McDaniel has contributed an amazing verse with his 2017 release of his electro-acoustic album The Rainy Season.

No matter the genre, any artist that pours their heart and soul into their sound gains instant separation from the rest. It is rare for an instrumental artist to be able to grasp a listener, and make them feel raw emotion from it.

With relatable words, an artist can make people understand where they are coming from with passion and tone. Emotion is easily expressed through the human vocabulary, but it takes a special being to be able to convey their message through instruments alone.

According to McDaniel, “music is a way cooler way of communicating”, and The Rainy Season was produced, performed, and composed, by McDaniel during the hardest months of his life. Instead of talking or singing about it, he simply let the music speak for him.

McDaniel does not make cookie cutter music; it is its own unique blend of music. While it sounds amazing, it is music that bypasses the eardrums and skips straight to heart and soul penetration.

It is easily relatable to by anybody with a functioning pulse. Every song on the album has its own spellbinding and catchy tune, however the tracks that really standout are “I Spent Time With Everyone”, “Parking”, and “Find Home”.

While certain individuals might write off this album before giving it an honest listen due to its electro-acoustic genre tag, they would be making a mistake. This album is very well done, and it deserves to be heard.

Chattanooga has a thriving music scene, and the artists rely on the local eardrums for support. And no one is more deserving of support than this fantastic young artist.