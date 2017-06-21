Februwriters, Tessa Lynn Plank

Februwriters Best of Februwriters 2017, Tessa Lynn Plank Ambition and Delusion

Februwriters

Best of Februwriters 2017

(februwriters2017.bandcamp.com)

An album that has seemed to slip past the radar here in Chattanooga is the Best of Februwriters 2017, a collection of songs created by some very talented local musicians and singer songwriters.

Music has a way of endearing souls, and in its purest form, it comes directly from the heart of the music makers.

Februwriters is a music project done by local songwriters every year over the month of February. Each day, the writers must write, record, and post a song with one unique verse, one unique chorus, and must be at least two minutes long. The song must be written, recorded, and posted entirely on that single day.

When creating music under the Februwriters stipulations, artists find a way to push out very raw, uncut, and incredible music.

With the eclectic blend of diverse artists that have tracks on this special album, that bleeds the heart of Chattanooga collectively, it cannot be anything except fantastic from a musical standpoint.

While all of the songs on the album hold substantial weight, Kyle Mackillop’s “Black Water”, the two tracks by Ryan Oyer, “Clementine”, and “Tiny Box”, and the two tracks by Jason Foster “Road Less Traveled”, and “You” are the standout tracks on the album. Other spellbinding tracks on this beautiful album are Satoya Foster’s, “Serenity”, and Tim Moore’s “Three in the Morning”.

This album has so much emotion locked inside of it, just waiting on listeners to release it into the universe. There is happiness, sadness, love, loss, hope, defeat, struggle, distant memories, and everything in between.

The music on this album is very easy to relate to for anybody that has feelings whatsoever. It is the kind of album that you can listen to from start to finish, each song as satisfying as the next. This is soul music straight from the heart of Chattanooga. Give it a listen.

Tessa Lynn Plank

Ambition and Delusion

(tessa-lynn-plank.bandcamp.com)

Life can be confusing, weird, and full of hard knocks. Let’s all give a round of applause to Tessa Lynn Plank for the release of her newest album Ambition and Delusion, for she really put her heart on her sleeve, and unleashed an unadulterated spin on life, love, and finding a way as a twenty-somethings adult that is fighting through life.

While her music is fantastic, and blends acoustic, folk punk, and indie rock. Her lyrics are raw uncut, and unleashed in a way that portrays her feelings in a serious, yet, almost comical light; her wording is unmatched.

While she seems to be a little hard on herself at times while creating music, it is relatable in a sense that most people have experienced her thoughts, but are not nearly brave enough to express them as she has.

Her track “Good Intentions” is a relentless outlook regarding how life, and players in the game of life do not care about good intentions, in a relentless viewpoint, she vaunts “But I have good intentions, I only have the best of intentions, intentions don’t pay the bills, you can’t make a living off of your good will.”

Some of the notable songs on the album are “Like You”, “PTSD”, and “Love is a Nightmare”. Tessa Lynn Plank is a trobairitz with a punk rock soul. She makes music that comes directly from her heart, and she does it with her own unique style and pizazz.

This is her third album release in just a few short months, and her ability to crank out noteworthy music at such a rapid rate, shows her position as a very talented musician.

Feel the heart space of Tessa Lynn Plank, she is a one of a kind artist, and her music is awesome.