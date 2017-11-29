New Music From Astrophe, James Marler

Astrophe

Astrophe Live

(astrophemusic.bandcamp.com)

Some refreshingly potent music coming from Chattanooga is the jam band Astrophe’s recent live album release Astrophe Live. The band does a great job of producing powerful rocksteady music that does not drift or drag.

Without having traditionally lengthy jam band tracks, at just around twenty minutes in length, the album is short but sweet, and it gets the point across that the talented group has a lot of soul, and knows how to make excellent music.

The band members mesh well together from a musical standpoint, vocal/guitar player Cannon Hunt leads the way with mates Grant Walters on keyboard, Parker Gray on bass, and Gary Cohen on drums; together they unleash a strong head bobbing sound.

Astrophe Live is a versatile album that blends flawlessly. Hints of blues, funk, classic rock and roll, and some good ol’ southern sound all mesh to produce a one of a kind sound. The lyrics and music swirl together like peanut butter and jelly, and the lyrics are heartily sung in a clever manner.

The album quality is surprisingly crisp despite the live recording; the sound quality did not diminish during the recording process. It is a really fun album that sways between telling heartfelt stories, bleeding hearts, partying, rocking and rolling, and life in general.

All of the tracks on the album are great songs, however, my personal favorite is “Justine”. I really like the might of Cannons tone, and the underlying weight of the particular jam, it is a great song. Other notable tracks on the album are “Dog Days”, “Interstellar Improv”, and “Lit was Lit”.

It seems as though this band is really starting to find themselves musically, and it will be a lot of fun to watch them fully blossom in the near future.

They have come a long way since the release of their first EP The Bedroom Tapes, that was recorded in “their small bedroom”. Give it a listen Chattanooga, it is some serious jam.

James Marler

Peaceful Rest and Pleasant Dreams

(jamesmarler.bandcamp.com)

Peaceful Rest and Pleasant Dreams, by James Marler is an incredible local album that was released just last week. With all of the chaos that can plague the daily lives of all humans, it is great to have peaceful soothing music to counterbalance it.

According to Marler, the album is specially mastered to play at low volume, and it is is a collection of lullabies, hymns, and original compositions.

The album is perfect for sleeping, power naps, daily meditations, and simply to sit back and enjoy a moment of peace. The collection on the album is a sampler of a larger three volume set, which is a highly recommended piece of audio artwork.

This calming album is soul soothing, and great for all people from babies to elderly, and everything in between. Lately it has been the constant background music in my life. I have been listening to it during just about everything that I do, and have felt more calm during the moments that it is playing than I have in my whole life.

It is fascinating how much emotion and pleasure can be felt through music, how songs no matter how unfamiliar they are can spark memories, and ignite thoughts of live and love. Peaceful Rest and Pleasant Dreams unlocks all the feels, and possesses analgesic magic that will certainly help to center the listener.

Where “Ella’s Lullaby (Reprise and Finale)”, is my favorite track on the album, every song is fantastic. It is the type of album that makes skipping tracks completely unnecessary. Other standout songs are “Behold the Handmaiden”, “There is a Fountain”, and “Minuet in G Minor”.

If more people listened to this album the world would be a better place. Go listen to this breathtaking album Chattanooga; relax your minds, bodies, and spirits.