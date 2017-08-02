New Music From Ben Friberg Trio, Angel Snow

Ben Friberg Trio Invisible Boundary , Angel Snow Magnetic

Ben Friberg Trio

Invisible Boundary

(Recordame)

Chattanooga is a music scene that is rich, sundried, and currently in its prime as a whole. The local music that is being produced is some of the finest in the world, and every genre is covered by the myriad of talented artists producing music out of the Scenic City.

While venturing outside of my typical music selections, I discovered a remarkable Jazz album, Invisible Boundary, by the Ben Friberg Trio.

The powerful music that is locked inside of the album explodes from within as the play button is initiated. The trio is made up by Ben Friberg (jazz guitar), Dave Schwab (bass), and Jim Crumble (percussion); together they know how to make beautiful, thought and heart provoking, musical magic.

Despite the fact that all of the songs fall under the jazz category, they all shine brightly in their own way. Each song on the album is very different from the next, and tells a unique story. Invisible Boundary is majestic, and pure from a musical standpoint.

It is the kind of album that can whisk the listener away to a faraway destination, perhaps to another location in space and time.

It is the kind of music that can be listened to in a variety of settings, by a variety of individuals. It is an incredible album that is well put together by the talented trio. This is a start to finish kind of album that is an instant classic.

There is not a bad song on the album, however, the standout tracks are “Yesterdays”, “Windows”, “Samba de Orfeu”, “West Coast Blues”, and “Straight no Chaser”. There also is an excellent music video of the chill track “Yesterdays” available on Vimeo. Whether a person thinks they like jazz music or not, is absolutely irrelevant. If a person likes music, and has an open mind, they will love this album. Give it a listen Chattanooga, you can thank me later.

Angel Snow

Magnetic

(Nettwerk)

The Chickamauga, Georgia native, Angel Snow, who is currently producing music out of Nashville, is a vehement, ardent, and wholeheartedly ferocious musician that is setting the music scene on fire with her musical presence.

With the release of her most recent album, Magnetic, Angel has strengthened her stance as the crème of the crop of indie/alternative musicians in the world.

With her compelling and dominating vocal abilities, and individual sound, Angel Snow produces music that truly has a one of a kind sound. While it mixes up, and takes bites out of a wide range of genres, it holds true to its own sound, and can only be classified as Angel Snow music. Think fierce singer songwriter, with its own style, and some electronic elements such as drum machines, and beats.

As if her voice and style were not reason enough to separate her from other musicians, her lyrics hold significant weight. In her songs, she’s not singing senseless words that sound good because of her captivating voice, alongside a catchy beat; on the contrary, she is singing poetic songs that people can feel, that they can relate to. Songs about love, life, loss, resistance, memories, hopes, fears, and everything in between.

Magnetic is a fantastic album that any music lover can truly appreciate. While the title track “Magnetic” is the featured song on the album, it does not mean that any of the other songs are any less enchanting. “Photographs”, “Medium”, “Holding On”, “Secret” (Alternative Mix), and “Disguises” are all exceptional tracks from the stellar album.

It is fantastic to watch local artists push through the pavement that is the music industry, for it can be a daunting task. Angel Snow keeps her authentic sound, pours out music with heart and soul, and crushes spell binding vocals to be a powerful warrior for the battle of music. Give it a listen Chattanooga, you will be supporting local, and listening to stellar music at the same time.