New Music From Ben LaMar Gay, Anthony Moore

Ben LaMar Gay

Confetti in the Sky Like Fireworks

(International Anthem)

“We can’t control ourselves. It’s like something from another world.” So says a participant (translated from Portuguese) in the short documentary film This Is Bate Bola, talking about a specific subculture of Brazil’s Carnival in Rio de Janeiro.

Simultaneously frightening and absurd, Bate Bola involves masked groups wearing elaborate, puffy, and colorful costumes having chaotic rampages through the streets, with an aggressively competitive spirit between groups.

The film’s soundtrack was created by Chicago musician Ben LaMar Gay, and although the film is 18 minutes long, the entire soundtrack album runs 41 minutes, providing unedited audio source material.

For a film about a wild annual ritual, it might seem odd that much of the album is eerie yet nourishing ambient music, but it turns out that it is perfect for capturing the aforementioned otherworldly feeling.

It’s the point where instinct takes over and you seem to be beside yourself, and in the film (which is on YouTube and worth watching), these moments are matched with Gay’s music, with shots rendered in beautiful slow motion.

Gay opened the spigot last year on his works recorded over the previous seven years, and this soundtrack album, Confetti in the Sky Like Fireworks, is one of seven unreleased albums that are now spilling out.

The 14-minute piece “Nos Reunimos Em Fantasias” (“We Meet in Costumes”) is an ambient wash that sounds like it was created by the software Paul’s Extreme Sound Stretch, a technique that became a bit overused circa 2010.

However, other ambient moments offer more complex treatments, like the low, ominous rumbling of “O Rugido” or the gentle alarms of “Casos de Vidro Soam Como Sinos” and “Cuide de Cada um de Nós”.

In the middle of the album is a run of upbeat songs, driven by synth notes and beatboxes, with occasional ambiguous Brazilian sources, and “O Desfile da Madu” sounds like it could be a bizarro-world video game soundtrack, but with an accordion part.

The album ends with “A Saida” (“The Exit,” which is the name given to the Bate Bola parade/rampage itself), an in-your-face baile funk track, featuring vocalist Flavio dos Prazeres, closing an album that veers violently between stretched ambient tracks and playful, colorful fantasy-world slices.

Anthony Moore

Arithmetic in the Dark

(Touch)

The British artist Anthony Moore’s new album Arithmetic in the Dark offers a way for listening to be “active perception” rather than simply a passive experience. These cosmically challenging pieces, without the typical structures or sounds of popular music, require more than a superficial listen for their strange nuances and details to emerge, and those drawn to the fascinating electronic work of Maryanne Amacher may also find a kindred spirit here.

On the subject of reception being active, not merely passive, Moore cites phenomena such as otoacoustic emissions—where sounds can originate from one’s inner ear—and states, “The transmitting ear determines much about what it takes in.”

Anthony Moore has had a remarkable, often overlooked career since the early ‘70s, first with a few albums that reside in the minimalist and avant-garde camps. This writer’s favorite Moore efforts are with the band Slapp Happy, which stretched the notion of pop music with brilliant lyrical work, including Moore’s transcendentally vivid and poetic “Slow Moon’s Rose”.

Moore’s post-Slapp Happy solo albums channel an off-kilter rock vibe that sometimes overlaps with what artists such as Brian Eno, John Cale, David Bowie, and Lou Reed were doing in the ‘70s, and Moore’s 1979 album Flying Doesn’t Help is the best starting point for this period.