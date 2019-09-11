New Music From Biota, Rey Sapienz

Biota

Fragment for Balance

(ReR)

The career of the Colorado-based group Biota has many extraordinary moments that are compelling, dense, and strange, while bearing a certain sonic lush elegance, even when things get muddled and complicated.

Using acoustic source material and electronic processing, the group systematically builds its meticulously crafted studio work that feels timeless, creating a continuum that conjures arcane traditions filtered through modern methods.

The word “biota” refers to the plant and animal life of a certain region, and with this in mind, the work of Biota is like magnifying the unknown, zooming in on a patch of wilderness, digging through the dirt and shaking bushes to see what creatures emerge and present themselves.

Before Biota, there was the Mnemonist Orchestra, formed in 1979, which then released fascinating music under the name Mnemonists. This music was often dark and abstract (and probably difficult for most listeners). In the early ‘80s, the musical part of the group started calling itself Biota, while the “Mnemonists” moniker then referred to the visual artists in the collective, whose artwork was included in Biota albums.

While Biota’s music often seems to be beyond mere genres, aspects of folk music have a presence in Biota’s body of work, and this has become more prominent than ever in recent efforts including 2012’s Cape Flyaway, 2014’s Funnel to a Thread and the group’s latest full-length album, Fragment for Balance.

With its ever-evolving lineup, Biota now seems to align more closely with British folk-rock than anything else, with vocalist Kristianne Gale sometimes bringing to mind Sandy Denny of Fairport Convention, and the acoustic guitar is the dominant instrument in play, among strings, brass, accordion, and piano parts and many others.

Certain elements, like the muted trumpet on “Rivers Apart” or the piano on “On a Level Place”, suggest odd hints of jazz, but free from any particular jazz forms.

While Biota continues to have an air of mystery, the more folk-based approach—while more accessible than certain other Biota efforts—doesn’t always reach the flat-out weirdness that this critic admires.

However, there’s an otherworldly strangeness that is summoned on certain jumbled tracks, with great disorienting effect; “Compass Well” is noteworthy because rhythmically and melodically, its pieces fit together, but the overall effect is that something is off-balance, but in a fascinating and charming way.

Rey Sapienz

Mushoro

(Hakuna Kulala)

Soukous is Congolese dance music that became popular in East Africa in the ‘70s, marked with jubilant, fast rhythms and fluid, melodic electric guitar lines, and it has continued to evolve today, in the hands of musicians who are part of a generation that embraces new technology yet still keeps the basic elements of the dance genre to retain the joy and excitement of the original style.

One such musician is the promising Rey Sapienz, who was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of Congo but now resides and works in Uganda, due to the political situation in his home country.

Rey Sapienz began singing as a kid in a church choir before rapping at the age of 12, and soon after teaching himself to produce music just two summers ago, he created his first EP Hakuna Kulala, which also shares its name with the record label that he co-founded.

Rey Sapienz’s new EP Mushoro, released on cassette and as a digital download, is a potent romp that wastes no time in generating bristling energy and establishing a style, using unsubtly sharp, stabbing drum beats with a distinct tug, attention-grabbing sounds that resemble alarm warnings and some menacing tones that linger and lurk in the background—things move quickly, but among the euphoria, there are elements that make things thornier than one might expect.

If you bent this music even further into a more sinister direction, you might even end up with an industrial, post-punk era sound.

Vocalists Whisky and Papalas make appearances on the six-track Mushoro, and Rey Sapienz saves his best for the final two tracks. “Mabulu” seems to have Jamaican dub influences with its ample echoing, and its wildly treated vocals use pitch shifting and delay effects; “Entainetenment” is insistent and persistent, with a high Peter Hook-esque bassline, closing out Mushoro with its wonderfully mutated version of soukous.