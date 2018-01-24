New Music From C-Grimey, Bobby Fuego

C-Grimey

Grand Theft Audio

(Goldfinger Production$)

Chattanooga has a flourishing music scene that is mounting by way of artists that demonstrate unique style, hard work, and dedication. Artists that love music to their core, and that will stop at nothing to let their rebel yell out through music; or to musically express their selves.

If people are paying attention, then it is impossible for them to have missed C-Grimey, and the tremendous impact that he is making on the local music scene. Besides the fact that C-Grimey’s newest album Grand Theft Audio hosted by DJ Sleepy, is a phenomenal album, that guy is on his grind. Whatever music related happenings are going on in this city, that’s where you will find him, right smack dab in the middle. He is all over the place, seeing to it that the local music scene continues to blossom; every single day.

His raw, rugged, authentic, enlightened perspective is fascinating. He is a commanding emcee with a big voice, a lot of experience, and he has a whole lot to say about life in general. His character combined with the graceful sounds produced by DJ Sleepy give Grand Theft Audio a prodigious sound.

While the album is great in its entirety, the standout tracks are “GTA Mission”, “Always 420”, “Too Young”, “Good for Me”, and “Still Grimey”. These tracks all have stellar beats and thought-provoking lyrics to coincide.

While the general undertone of his lyrics seem to be built towards helping people step back to look at the bigger picture of reality, he finds a way to do it seriously, yet, with a hint of comedy behind it all.

This is truly a one of a kind person/artist, if there was a symbol to anthropomorphize Chattanooga’s music scene, C-Grimey would be it. He personifies Chattanooga’s music scene to the third power. Support local, give Grand Theft Audio a listen.

Bobby Fuego

I Am Hip-Hop

(bobbyfuego.bandcamp.com)

A captivating statement album, coming from Knoxville, is Bobby Fuego’s I Am Hip-Hop. This album emits an authentic hip-hop sound with razor sharp beats, and subzero lyrics.

The rhythm, soul, sound, and effortless flow that links the make-up of this music all join forces to produce an incredibly dynamic album that has a high listenability aspect.

I Am Hip-Hop is an album that cannot be boxed in, it is multi-dimensional and touches on the many styles inside of the hip-hop culture. With the individual tracks all staying true to their specific swagger, they bend to join hands and unify to make beautiful music that is true to itself, and pure.

Touches of dirty south sounds, old school, and New York styled hip-hop, all mesh with its own self, and every hip-hop style in between, to put fourth this tremendous album. It is a bracing album with potent beats and intelligent lyrics. It is sure to become a staple in any hip-hop head’s collection.

The progression that takes place inside of the songs is astonishing, where they start out with a zig, they end up with a “dag”, and an awe-inspiring effort. Every song is a demonstration of that statement. The opening track “Altered Beasts” featuring Cuban Pete and Chief Rocka, sets the bar extraordinarily high for the rest of the songs on I am Hip-Hop, yet somehow Bobby Fuego and company finds a way to match it through and through.

Standout tracks “Here we go Again”, “Monsters” featuring Swank Lucas, and “Love Story” are relentless tracks that pave the way for the equally compelling and versatile track “Move Back” featuring Big Jig. This is a staple album for music in general. Regardless of genre, it has all the components that coagulate to produce that renowned “it” factor.

This is enlightened music from Knoxville, that will rock your world. Check it out.