New Music From Caleb Swift, Josiah Parks

Caleb Swift

Memories

(calebswiftpianst.bandcamp.com)

The captivating sound of Memories, by Chattanooga’s local contemporary composer and pianist, Caleb Swift is a hidden treasure.

Beautiful music comes in many different forms. There is not any one qualification that determines the exquisiteness of individual tunes; beautiful music is beautiful music, regardless of what or who created it.

Often, people spend years of their life trying to create it, yet they fall short because they try to force it into the airwaves. Beautiful music is something that organically comes from within, and gets turned into sound waves by the maestro’s that dedicated their selves to reading, understanding, and composing it.

Music can speak for emotions that cannot be spoken, or put into words. It has the power to capture the creator’s heart and distribute its powerful might into everybody that hears it.

It comes to life, allowing people to feel the raw emotions and heart that was poured into it. That is what makes beautiful music.

It does not matter if it is being created by somebody drumming on a bucket, a symphony composed of nearly a hundred instruments, or a person sitting in front of a piano; pouring their heart directly into it. If they find a way to use their heart, beautiful music will surly unleash from it.

Memories has all the feels, all the raw emotion, and is entirely composed of beautiful, heartfelt music. I applaud this artist for having the guts to pour his whole self into this album. To sit in front of a piano and expose his feelings and universal talent, while creating exponentially beautiful music, is truly spectacular.

It is hard to pick a favorite piece on the album, while “Farewell”, “Hold You Close”, “Blue Eyed Girl”, and “Photographs” all hold a special place in my heart, the weighty “Childhood Friends” is the standout, delivering endless nostalgic goose bumps.

It's a phenomenal album that’s tapped into pure, beautiful music. Be sure to take time to support this local musical virtuoso, and indulge in Memories.

Josiah Parks

Light Chasers

(josiahparks.bandcamp.com)

The instrumental style, genre-bending album, Light Chasers, by self-taught local Chattanooga artist Josiah Parks, should be on the radar of music lovers of all types.

This album blends many different genres, but is listed as fusing indie and pop rock, with a twist of dream like sounds.

It is refreshing to hear music that bends the confines of genre labels. It is apparent that on this album, that Parks wanted to do something a little different, to make music that broke traditional music molds; and he nailed it.

The music sounds completely different from anything I have ever heard before. Where it is its own entity, it has an excellent sound about it. It is catchy, upbeat, spacy, and very well put together. It has an electronic rock and roll vibe, and it is wholly jamming music.

Many instruments were utilized in each individual track, and they all blend perfectly. Each sound involved in the songs complement each other in a very tasteful and smooth sounding manner. The artist does a fantastic job of expressing his feelings through music, he found a way to put his heart into it and produce beautiful music of his own.

The entire Light Chasers album is different level music that plowed its way onto the soundtrack of my life, a task not that is not easy to complete. It truly is best listened to in its entirety, without fast-forwarding or skipping songs. It never gets dull, redundant, or boring. It is simply put, stellar music for all occasions.

The floaty and ambient, “Luna” is a standout track, alongside “Astrophe”, “Find our Way”, “Do You Fantasize”, “So Long, Goodnight”, and “Special”; however, the top song on the album is “The Quiet Ones”.

Music is best when it is unadulterated, unasked of, and true to self. Light Chasers is all those things and more. Try something new Chattanooga, support this talented unique young artist.