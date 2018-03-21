New music from Chance McDaniel, Jade Alger

Chance McDaniel

Ties

(chancemcdaniel.bandcamp.com)

Chance McDaniel produces pure poetry with his music production skills. His ability to transfer raw feeling into his sound, and make the notes and beats match his heartbeat is truly phenomenal.

In his most recent chill/ambient/down-tempo/trippy/beachy album release Ties, McDaniel found a way to connect and communicate to his listeners with his heady, thought-provoking, feeling inducing, original music.

Paving its own way through the soundwaves of life, Ties, releases an individual sound. It really does not fit into any genre or musical category, perhaps it could be labeled as floaty, catchy, electronic, and potent. Think sunset on the beach in Southern California, mixed with sunrise on a mountain top in East Tennessee. This album has a pulse. It is a living, breathing, album that is perfect for so many situations, particularly those that involve any kind of reflection.

Through Ties, McDaniel uses samples of real life circumstances involving his loved ones. The words ‘I love you’ are sprinkled about by various voices, seemingly by the people in life that he feels the ties with.

According to the artist, “This album is one of the most personal things that I have ever made public. The exact meanings of these songs may be lost on people who do not actually know me, however, I hope that people can gleam their own meanings from them”.

Ties is a short but sweet album that will get inside of the listeners bones. The whole album is fantastic, however, the standout tracks are “Of Everything Said”, “Float”, “Polygonal Heart”, and “Floridian Frozen”.

McDaniel has released several albums over the past year and has worked on many other projects with local artists. This is a very deep and talented young artist that is an untraditional troubadour. Instead of poetry in music with his words, he does it simply with sound and feeling.

Ties is a highly recommended album from the foothills Chattanooga and is well worth the listen.

Jade Alger

Kinora

(jadealger.bandcamp.com)

Local artist Jade Alger in a timeless wonder. The music that he makes bends the confines of time, as it could be relevant at nearly any point in history to date. With his second album release in 2018, he is certainly on his grind making music. Kinora is beautiful, unchained music that is full of passion and poesy.

According to Alger, “All songs were born out of rawness and transparency. The year of 2017 was one of joy, sorrow, tragedy and change. Therefore, many of the songs were born out of a desire to overcome adversity, or to embrace the unexpected turns in the circle of life.”

Kinora portrays a musical story and has multi-dimensional depth. The different instruments that effortlessly blend together makes a pungent, soothing sound that is the definition of pure music. While the beauty is there in sound, the bleeding derivative of the undertone comes a place that is complete opposite.

Some of the best artwork on Planet Earth, musically or otherwise, comes from a place of growth, understanding, tragedy, struggle, and pain. Where it is never fun to endure the process, the select talented few that are able to channel it, produce raw music to reflect the powerful feelings that expose the experience; this album is all of that, and then some.

Life’s hard knocks can break, music can heal. Let’s all be grateful that Jade could give us a glimmer at his growth.

With its unique sound and flow, Jade Alger makes one of a kind music, and wears his heart on his sleeve in Kinora. The album deserves an honest listen, from start to finish as the artist intended. It is the only way to truly connect to it and take away all the feels of it.

The standout tracks are “Lovers Impromptu”, “Ghost”, “The River Knows” and title track “Kinora”. Support this talented artist, and listen to his heart beat on his new album release.