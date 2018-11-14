New Music From Citizen Electrical, David Dominique

Citizen Electrical

Archive Spinoffs

(Gertrude Tapes)

To say that the world is a complicated place is a huge understatement, and this writer is reminded, time and again, that many people simply can’t get beyond binary options. You’re with us or you’re against us; this is the best thing ever or the worst thing ever.

Listening to the new album Archive Spinoffs from Citizen Electrical—the Omaha, Neb. duo of sound manipulator L. Eugene Methe and cellist Megan Siebe—makes this writer think about the concepts of comfort and discomfort and where the line is drawn, in aesthetic concerns.

It’s not exactly the gulf—or the overlap—between pain and pleasure, but something more subtle and less dramatic.

Think about the “chorus” effect from a vocal choir; when there are 20 people singing the same note, the slight pitch variations between singers help to make a rich sound. However, if the singers start to diverge too far from the pitch, then at some point, the note sounds off.

On the first track of Archive Spinoffs, recordings of classical cello pieces are woven into each other; on their own, the cello melodies are pleasing, but when multiplied, they go from gently brushing up against each other to rubbing inconsiderately against each other. About halfway through the piece, Methe’s electronics add to the confusion and sonic mire.

Methe and Siebe had previously collaborated in a similar fashion on the 2017 cassette Revisited, Revisited, Revisited, which offered variations of the theme of the British TV show Brideshead Revisited.

Archive Spinoffs goes further, however, on three tracks that use recordings of a sextet; the closing “6:42” compulsively staggers with its back-and-forth exchange between gentle snare rolls and cymbal taps and recurring reed notes, as bass tones mysteriously saunter.

The ending—featuring spoken German words and pipe organ sounds—makes it even more puzzling and fascinating. The album’s centerpiece is the long track “12:22” with woozy synthetic tones doing their tipsy swan dives with a wobbly grace, among wistful cello notes and whooshing, spacey atmospherics.

Audiences typically want to be reassured and led along as if tethered by a leash; think of laugh tracks used for sitcoms or obtrusive Hollywood film soundtracks that are emotional babysitters.

In opposition to this, Archive Spinoffs is an entrancing release that isn’t easily pinned down, blurring the comfort zone surrounding melody that bleeds into discordance; there are no guidelines on how to feel about it, making it a complicated ambient album that can also ruffle feathers.

David Dominique

Mask

(Orenda)

It’s obvious that if you apply intense pressure to something, at some point, something’s got to give. (Just ask anyone who has bear hugged an inflatable dinosaur toy full of guacamole.)

The new album Mask from composer and flugabone (a valve trombone) player David Dominique was born from a time of demanding transitions, including three cross-country moves and the passing of three family members.

This is reflected as turbulence and also grief on Mask, but don’t think that the album is a complete downer; on the contrary—its dominant feeling is that of excitement, mixed with complex emotions, articulated with a tight and adept eight-piece jazz ensemble.

With a turn-on-a-dime dexterity, the players roll with Dominique’s abrupt starts and stops on the spirited opener “The Wee of Us,” which swings heartily but also stutters intentionally and offers numerous tempo changes; its end winds down amusingly a bit like a turntable losing power.

One of the standout elements on Mask comes on “Grief,” which uses wordless vocals singing in unison with the primary instrumental melody; as the volume and intensity rise, some of the vocalists use an unforgettable and distinctive shout as a mournful and cathartic release.

“To Dave Treut” uses a rock chug/skronk on guitar as a kick-in-the-caboose, among animated jazz runs on reeds; it keeps listeners on their toes by injecting out-of-place elements, like drum machine beats, electronic flourishes and eerie string harmonics.

There’s a sense of intrigue on several tracks on Mask, including “Separation Strategies,” which could serve as some theme song for a shadowy comic book figure; “Invisibles” brings to mind an urban noir crime scene with a nervous tension and unusual call-and-response exchanges between alto saxes and bass-register interjections, culminating in a raucous vamp with squealing electric guitar licks.

Apparently Dominique took inspiration from Austrian composers Beat Furrer and Bernhard Lang on Mask, although the album’s heart is in the jazz realm, with a Charles Mingus influence coming to mind. When under pressure, things can come out in unexpected ways—a nervous joke, an odd observation—and on Mask, the exhilarating turmoil and push-and-pull of fits and starts lead to delicious eruptions.