New Music From Good Guy Collective and Aron Devereaux

Good Guy Collective

What The Water Tells Me

(facebook.com/goodguycollective)

From the (real) hip-hop side of things, coming out of Knoxville is a thought provoking, positive minded, eclectic, and cognizant album What the Water Tells Me, from Good Guy Collective. The album is refreshing due to its unmatched individualized, soul sound; it is true to itself.

It is beautiful when likeminded people can produce a collective vision, and reap monumental results.

The Good Guy Collective was founded in 2013 by a group of artists who joined forces to share tools and resources to create music.

The group elevated to operate as a non-profit organization, producing projects, offering programs, services, and workshops, with the vision of building a close-knit performing arts community; What the Water Tells Me is one example of the outcome of their collective union.

It is a truly fascinating album that is full of raw style, soul, and artists that know how to pour their hearts out into music. It seems as if this group feeds off of each other, pushing each other to the next level, tapping into that untainted rhythm and flow. The different emcees and singers perfectly complement each other, breathing dynamic life into this album.

Free Spirited spoken word segments are in between many of the tracks, they penetrate ventricles and have the power to free minds.

This album deserves to be heard by the masses. Consciousness is the overall undertone of it in its entirety, however, it does not trump the pungent beats, fanciful sound, and artistic flow; it is a glorious album.

Start to finish is the recommended way to listen to this album so that its effectiveness can have the opportunity to cycle through the listener’s system, some of the standout tracks are “World Tour”, a “Monkey’s Curriculum”,” Rain Drops”, and “Miseducated”. Spoken word “We’ve Lost Them” is profound and throat punching in a wake-up type of way.

What the Water Tells Me is a staple album that should be in every free thinker or music lovers music collection. Go press play to open your mind and enhance your life.

Aaron Devereaux

Mirrors

(arondevereaux.bandcamp.com)

An exceptional album that has recently caught my attention is the electronic/chill/ambient Mirrors, by Knoxville artist Aron Devereaux.

This rocksteady piece of instrumental artwork is remarkable on many different levels. The diverse style of the fifteen ever changing tracks on the album all come together to release an incredible blend of music.

The imagination of the artist blares through his music. The music has a heartfelt sound about it, and it has a beautify pure essence.

With precise head bobbing beats paving the way for some floaty rhythmic, and pulsing tones to glide alongside it, the intelligently produced album is a daily listenable type of album that is great background music for most settings of daily life.

All the songs on the album have their own unique original sound to them, inside each song is a magical blend of different sounds.

“Castle”, is an ambient, wave-riding track with some heady hip-hop beats to compliment it, it drifts in a cool type of way.

“The Pond” and “Smoky” are both short but sweet tracks that have real chill, down tempo trap music feels about them, and they both get a spot on the soundtrack to my life.

Where they both resemble trap music, Devereaux contains them to his own spacy and fluent track styling, and adds his own twist to them, they are both tracks with some extra jam.

“Flames Under the Sky” is potentially the standout track on the album with the soul smashing ear candy that floods from it. The guitar coincides perfectly with the beats, and is simply excellent music.

“Setting Sun” is a close second with its earthy beach tone, that is seemingly made to be enjoyed with a cup of coffee in the morning to start the day off right, and to center ones being in this often-hectic world.

It is a perspective changer that will guide a mindset toward positivity, it even utilizes a sample from Charlie Chaplain’s “Final Speech”; positive motivation at its finest.This uplifting artist makes amazing music, check out Mirrors for your daily dose of jam.