New Music From Harmon Den, Analog Architecture

Harmon Den

As Long As We’re Dreaming

(harmonden.bandcamp.com)

Some delightful music coming from Knoxville is Harmon Den’s album, As Long As We’re Dreaming. The music comes as part of a solo project from Adam Norris, the bass player for Knoxville’s notable band Ephemeral.

This instrumental, ambient, electronic, post rock album is spectacular. It is the kind of album the produces chill bumps while listening to it, it is unique to itself, and does not sound like any other music.

Upon discovering this fantastic album, I was captivated from the moment that I pressed play. The pace of the album fluctuates between ambient and hard knocking, but it is filled with emotion and beauty all the way through. At times throughout the album, I found myself in outer space mentally, it grabbed a hold of me, and took me out of my head for a bit.

The production and sound that comes from this album is absolutely phenomenal. It possesses pure sound created by a music man that has a tremendous amount of soul. It really does not matter the genre, it is the perfect music for any music lover. The sounds all flawlessly blend to beguile eardrums in general.

While the upbeat “Dissociate/Destroy” is the standout song in my opinion, all of the songs are candidates for notable mention. “Amethysia”, and “Worlds at Sea” are pungent, heady tracks that will creep inside of bones and make the listener feel the powerful sound.

The authenticity that is this album, mixed with precise, elegant sounds makes this album soul shaking. It is not every day that one can find music that will help them to escape the rut of everyday life and throw them into a completely different plane of existence, simply by pressing play.

This is an extraordinary album coming from the great State of Tennessee. Do yourself a favor and check it out.

Analog Architecture

Intergalactic Control

(analogarchitecture.bandcamp.com)

While the electronic dance music category is an umbrella for countless sub genres, and outside of the popular artists in each specific EDM genre, often is watered down music with less than potent attempts at people attempting to make jammable music; that is not the case with Knoxville artist Analog Architecture’s album Intergalactic Control.

Even with all of the sub genres that fall under the EDM umbrella, this album cannot be pinned down inside of any one of them. It is difficult to even begin attempting to describe its distinctive style, rhythm, and flow.

Intergalactic Control is a sub-genre bending masterpiece that see saws between tracks, and is beyond potent in a musical sense. The album touches on a variety of sounds, and holds hints of electro, chill, techno, and an outer space synth sound; it even holds a touch of eighties tunes, which all blend perfectly to create a mesmerizing individual sound, which is completely sole to itself.

The Galactic names for his tracks are fitting for the outer worldly sound that unleashes from the albums realm. Spellbinding tracks “Timeless Space”, “Into the Void”, “Space Party”, “Luminous Wave”, “Only a Few Return”, “Unknown Worlds” and “Whispering Nebulae” all join forces to produce this wonderful portal hopping album.

Analog Architecture is an especially clever artist. His methodicalness is one of a kind, and the sounds that he utilizes in his music are foreign to Planet Earth.

It is special when an artist is able to create such an exclusive sound, without compromising the music. Despite the singular sound, he has found a way to keep the music beautiful and uncontaminated. The heart and soul that pours from it is blatant, and greatly appreciated.

Give it a listen, and dance, play, groove, and space out to this Tennessee album that is a dance party waiting to happen.