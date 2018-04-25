New Music From $hoey, P8R

$hoey

Four Two Three

(houseshoey.bandcamp.com)

Chattanooga’s music scene is in full stride. It is exponentially growing and each day it becomes progressively more potent. One thing that separates it from other music cities, is the fact that the artists do not seem to be in any kind of competition.

Instead of pitting against one another, they push and feed off each other in a very positive way. It seems like there is a universal Chattanooga mindset from the artists that is on the wavelength of making stellar music.

The Hip-Hop/Rap album Four Two Three by $hoey, released in early February, is a prime example of Chattanooga based artists joining forces to make first-rate music. The artist is a raw collaboration involving local artists Michael Da Vinci, Chris P, Jace, YGTUT, $hoey, and BbyMutha.

The production on the tracks are phenomenal, and the raps compliment them perfectly. The songs all have a crisp sound that demonstrates the stance of Chattanooga, letting the listeners know that the four two three is not playing games in the music world. The statement album lets the rest of the country know that the Scenic City is united and heading that way.

Each artist involved in this album has an individual style and presence, so the album is packed pull of diversity. The unique perspectives, and rhyme styles mix in a powerful way. The whole album is great, there is not a bad song on Four Two Three, but there are a few tracks that standout. “Hotbox”, “Juice”, “Moven Forward”, and “Summa Jam” all are premium examples of solid gold music.

It is a glorious thing, when artists can set their egos aside and break out of the “I”, and “Me” mindset to collaborate with other artists for the sake of making relevant and powerful music. I hope to see more artists doing projects like this, and I certainly hope to see more music from this group in the future. Raw, potent music from the four two three, check it out Chattanooga, support local.

P8R

Smile and Wave

(peterporker.bandcamp.com)

Some albums are so original and incredible that they are instant classics the minute that they are created, this is true in the case of P8R’s album release of his recent electronic dance music album Smile and Wave.

What makes this album so special is the unique blend of sounds, and the artists ability to express himself through his music. It is one of a kind composition, and it is sounds amazing. EDM has so many subgenres, and while it does belong in the category, it is not your typical dance music album.

Smile and Wave almost deserves its own style classification, perhaps it should be called something like futuristic eighties time warp.

The tracks that make-up the album sound like a combination of 2020 relevant music, however, it also would not be out of place in 1983.

P8R is a timeless artist that has some serious soul, and a sound that is seriously sole. It is just a matter of time before the right person hears his music and takes him to the next level. I love how many different instruments blend in each track to grab a hold of the listener, and how the thought provoking samples that he uses in his music really penetrate ventricles.

To completely feel the artists perspective, heart space, and to feel the message that he is trying to convey, it is recommended that it gets listened to by pushing play and hearing it in its entirety; start to finish.

Some of the songs are upbeat and uplifting, while others are chill and ambient, it is a good mix of the two.

There is not a bad track on the album, but, the standout tracks are “A Song For A Friend”, “Different People”, “Snow Angel”, “Tokyo Driftwood”, and “Hush”.

People that need some new, and amazing music in their life should do their self a favor and go listen to this one of a kind, remarkable album by P8R from Bristol, Tennessee.