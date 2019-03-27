New Music From Josh McCausland, Side Affect

Josh McCausland

Unaccompanied Melodies Volume 1

The Webster’s Dictionary’s definition of music is “vocal or instrumental sounds (or both) combined in such a way as to produce beauty of form, harmony, and expression of emotion.”

When local musician Josh McCausland put together his recently released modern / neo classical album Unaccompanied Melodies Volume 1, he produced an album that matched the definition flawlessly.

Tapping into self-expression while simultaneously using music as a tool to heal self-conflict is an aspect of music artists don’t always implement. According to Josh McCausland’s Bandcamp page, “Healing plays a large part in creation as an outward expression for internal struggles,” and “Art is his way of continuing to exist.”

It is awesome when an artist can pour their heart and soul into their music and make an album that expresses their feelings, while simultaneously connecting with other humans in the process. That is what music is all about.

McCausland is an extraordinarily deep and talented musician, and his music will capture the hearts and minds of anyone who takes the time to listen to it.

The uplifting yet ambient Unaccompanied Melodies is a grounding and centering album that will captivate the listener and accompany them throughout their daily lives. It is perfect music for sunsets, mornings, car rides, and all beautiful settings. The artist healed himself while creating the music and it has healing properties for those who listen to it.

The whole album is meticulously composed with good intentions, and the album was put together for all the right reasons.

A start-to-finish honest listen is recommended; however, standout tracks “Hot Chocolate”, “Song for Chels”, “Inner Monologue’s Closing Arguments”, “Nostalgia”, and “Memories in Black and White” all are something truly remarkable.

This album is phenomenal and one of a kind. It should be in the music collection of all people. Chattanooga artists are constantly scaling new heights with their capabilities, and McCausland is a hidden treasure for which we should all be grateful.

Side Affect

Side Affect’s Changes

The music scene in Chattanooga is an ever evolving and growing entity that is extraordinarily potent. It is comparable to Van Aken’s creation, the Tree of 40 Fruit, that can produce forty different pitted fruits like apricots, plums, cherries, nectarines, etc.

Each fruit is delicious in its own right and has an angle that makes it spectacular, but it is an endless discussion among the people who eat from it to say which one is the best and why.

One of the tastiest treats from Chattanooga’s exquisite music tree is the short but sweet Side Affect’s Changes by local artist Side Affect. The indie pop / dance pop album is a flavorful album that is multifaceted and far from bland. The intelligent borderline electronic dance music album has a funky vibe to it, and it effortlessly flows. Each track has the ability to grasp the listener and penetrate their bones.

The four-track LP will certainly leave listeners wanting more. The powerful and thought-provoking lyrics coincide with a blissful melody.

Kicking things off with “Changes”, Side Affect started the LP with a powerful statement, showing that theirs is the best on this tree. It does not mimic any other music on this earth; it is paving its own way and the frequency is next level.

The LP is the kind of thing that starts locally in Chattanooga, and before long people are listening to it in France. It truly has a universal sound to it, and musically it is untouchable in terms of purity. While most of the songs have the ability to jump off a dance party, the chilled out “2 A.M.” slows it down and shows the diversity of the artist.

The most important thing to remember about music is that there are many different flavors, and while it is easy to get caught up in one particular genre, music exists outside of genre confines. Just because the plum is mouthwateringly good does not take away from the delectable cherry. Chattanooga, let’s taste all the fruit and experience all the local music tree has to offer.