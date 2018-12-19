New Music From Little Ugly Girls, Lacing / Lazy Legs

Little Ugly Girls

Little Ugly Girls

(Chapter)

The phrase “You had to be there” implies some kind of communication loss, perhaps where a recited story isn’t quite as funny or interesting as one wanted it to be, but it’s entirely possible that the original source of the tale wasn’t that special to begin with.

That comes to mind, because this writer knows how rare it is when some cultural document, removed from its context, can retain its power. The self-titled debut album from Little Ugly Girls is that rare kick in the caboose—sure, it doesn’t sound new (it certainly feels at home in the ‘90s), but it sounds fresh and vital, if that makes any sense.

The Melbourne, Australia punk quartet formed in the early ‘90s and had an initial decade-long run, and it has taken almost 30 years for its proper debut album (not counting some obscure tapes and a short CD-R) to come out.

Fans Guy Blackman and Ben O’Connor (who run Chapter Music) prodded the band to schedule new studio sessions to finish songs that were started in the ‘90s, and the result is an absolutely blistering recording that hints at what the group’s live shows must have been like.

The spotlight is on vocalist Linda Johnston, whose impassioned and agitated vocals are as equally propulsive as the instruments; her barking word streams resemble vocals in hardcore songs, where the delivery is more important than the melody.

Linda’s brother Dannie Johnston is a restless guitarist, squirming to make odd and oppressive sounds like the high, wailing banshee-guitar notes on “Senseless” or the scampering, itchy guitar licks on “Baggage.” Drummer Brent Punshon and bassist Mindy Mapp comprise the formidable rhythm section that hammers away, often in a non-formulaic fashion.

Toward the end, “Vinegar” grinds with a grueling repetition that feels like a marathon after the relatively short previous tracks, and the album ends with the anomalous “Boxen-Hooda-Hayda,” a double-tracked a cappella number with Linda providing sing-songy vocals with a sort of playful mid-century feel, providing a baffling ending to a fierce album that’s like a cross between Mclusky and X-Ray Spex.

Lacing / Lazy Legs

Split

(Bummer)

Listening to the new Split EP (available on cassette and as a digital download) featuring the Chattanooga quartet Lacing and the Portland, Ore. duo Lazy Legs, this writer resists to simply pigeonhole the bands as guitar-pedal-stomping shoegaze revivalists, although debts and acknowledgments to certain predecessors should be duly noted.

What ties this release together is a shared approach between the two bands that only becomes apparent when you start scratching away at the exterior layers; head-splitting, bristling guitar lines and throbbing drums are the hard-candy shells that cover pop-rock structures and a surprising gentleness within, generating an interesting tension throughout the EP.

The first of Lacing’s three contributions, “Crush,” is a rousing rush, like a gang storming into a burning house and kicking down the doors, but its melodies bespeak a pop-friendly core; it eventually culminates in a maelstrom that is simultaneously nourishing and punishing.

“Wimp” sounds particularly dirty, getting its hands grimy, with meaty riffs and a big, raw sound that ignores subtlety when it feels like it; an interlude offers its sonic cosmic rays that penetrate a dark cavern.

“Rose” takes an unexpected turn, with an acoustic guitar strum that suggests a haunted folk song; its calm vocals are in conflict with the unsettling, hovering sounds that lurk, and eventually, a rumbling apocalypse with earthquake guitar noises bursts wide open.

The contrasts within the ingredients of Lazy Legs’ three tracks are even more pronounced than the contrasts between the dynamics—which vary from medium to loud to deafening.

As heard on “Fun Size,” it’s like the duo starts with a sweet, tranquil song but gives it an absolutely brutal delivery, with bone-shaking, abused guitar effects and pummeling riffs that try to obscure the downright angelic vocals that reverberate underneath.

“Limbo” alternates extreme dynamics even more frequently, suggesting a neighborhood stroll riddled with panic attacks. The slightly bent and warped notes of “Slime 90s” give it a woozy feeling, among the crunchy, ear-rattling outbursts, perhaps epitomizing the release as if it can’t decide between being a lovey-dovey “hug everyone” drunk or a loud, belligerent drunk.