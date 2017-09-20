New Music From Mdou Moctar, Lacing

Mdou Moctar Sousoume Tamachek, Lacing Bummer

Mdou Moctar

Sousoume Tamachek

(Sahel Sounds)

For some, “desert blues” or Saharan blues or Tuareg rock (take your pick of what you want to call it) from west Africa might immediately bring to mind fiery electric guitar-driven rock, marked with agile runs backed with propulsive beats.

And there was plenty of that on Mdou Moctar’s exuberant 2015 album Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai (“Rain the Color Blue with a Little Red in It”), his soundtrack for the film—in which he starred—that was inspired by Prince’s Purple Rain.

However, for Moctar’s new album Sousoume Tamachek, he turns down the volume and gets more intimate and personal. Although based in Agadez in the west African nation Niger, Moctar actually recorded the album in Portland, Ore., and it’s a true solo album, with Moctar playing and singing every part. Ironically, although technically a randomly selected song on Sousoume Tamachek might utilize more tracks than, say, one of Moctar’s rock-trio numbers (guitar/guitar/drums), the overall vibe is intentionally small and more stripped-down sounding.

Acoustic guitar streams are enhanced with milky electric guitar flourishes, and Moctar beats out a minimal pulse on a calabash; for the vocals, he essentially accompanies himself, often by singing a melody twice simultaneously, separated by an octave, like on “Nikali Talit.”

On “Illmouloud,” his vocals are barely louder than a whisper, with a guitar providing a one-note backbone that serves as a bass line.

The swift, ornamental guitar runs are impressive while retaining a casual feel, and this atmosphere is entirely intentional, with Moctar revisiting the informal “desert picnics” he had years ago, which involved drinking tea and singing songs with friends.

The gentle yet determined flow of Sousoume Tamachek brings to mind a campfire gathering, but while the raucous side of desert blues might need the listener to stand back from the blazing proceedings, the more sensitive side heard on Moctar’s new album coaxes the listener to lean in, to feel the warmth of the campfire.

Lacing

Bummer

(Elder Magick)

It is safe to say that we are in the middle of a revival of shoegaze—shorthand for certain rock styles that came to prominence in the ‘90s typically from England, featuring swirling guitars, processed with daisy-chains of effects pedals.

Shoegaze gods My Bloody Valentine released their not-embarrassing comeback album MBV in 2013, and this year saw the release of new albums from Slowdive and Ride, two bands revered in the shoegaze canon. This writer has no problem with revivals, as long as one key question is posed: “What are you bringing to the table?”

The album at hand is Bummer from the Chattanooga quartet Lacing, comprised of guitarist/vocalist Joe Davenport (of Millipede), drummer Jerry Reed (head of Failed Recordings and formerly of Rough Rope), guitarist Robert Parker (formerly of Swoon) and bassist Joseph J. Micolo III, who has numerous solo projects as a multi-instrumentalist.

What Lacing brings to the table is an acute attention to detail, taking its sounds seriously. The track “Shoulder” alone features a plethora of guitar treatments, from piercing notes to fuzzy tones to wavering pitches that emanate a sense of uneasiness.

Another notable feature is its meaty rhythm section, often evoking more power than your typical shoegaze band; Lacing can throw a mean punch, with its reined aggression built into its anatomy.

One trademark characteristic of Lacing is its judicious use of feedback, which is allowed to squeal with precise timing and functions like screaming grace notes. Davenport’s vocals are matter-of-factly delivered without adornments, perhaps serving as a calm, reassuring voice among the structured chaos. There’s more variation here than what’s expected on a shoegaze album, with the opening “Wound” going into pop territory and the closing “Milk” leaning towards sludge-rock.

Perhaps this writer’s favorite track is “Starless,” which features a mid-song tempo drop, used to great dramatic effect and with delicious indulgence, being the sonic equivalent of a gratuitously bloody film scene with some poor bastard squirming on the ground as life oozes out of him. Who’d expect a shoegaze album of this caliber coming from Chattanooga, rather than England?