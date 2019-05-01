New Music From Pedestrian Deposit, Mdou Moctar

Pedestrian Deposit

Dyers’ Hands

(Monorail Trespassing)

Live performances from the Los Angeles duo Pedestrian Deposit are exciting and highly dramatic, using invented instruments, electronics, and wild movements to create provocative sights and sounds, often unusual and harsh.

While Jonathan Borges tackles the table-top electronic side of things, Shannon A. Kennedy is in constant flux, scraping intimidating hooks against metal planks (fitted with contact mics) or playing various stringed instruments, including a cello, a crude violin made from a tree branch, and a string brace that uses a neck-attached harness to pull a string tightly to be played with a violin bow.

It’s difficult enough to attempt to categorize the act, and the performance aspect is one side to the duo. The other side of Pedestrian Deposit is its recording artistry, as heard on the group’s new album Dyers’ Hands. It brings to mind the various strengths of different media, in the way that a certain artistic idea might be best suited for an animated film rather than a live-action play and vice versa.

While the opening “Crow Theory” uses ear-assaulting, disorienting noise, it dissolves into an atmospheric ending, leading to “What Can’t Be Given” with soothing, ambient cello parts that gradually build. “Auger” begins with an echoing beacon tone before wispy sound apparitions drift in, created by Kennedy’s string brace bowings.

“What Can’t Be Taken” is in violent opposition of its titular predecessor “What Can’t Be Given,” with uncomfortable scraping metal sounds, high-frequency tones, and what sounds like electronic pestilence.

The highlight of the album is the intriguing and captivating 18-minute journey “Beneath the Salt,” going from desolate, barren expanses with cello and branch violin notes to crunchy, earthquake noise disruptions and squeaks and squeals. Eventually, doleful cello notes gently reverberate with a sense of space to stretch out, and rumbles in the background appear—an ominous shaking of the earth approaching from miles away.

While the aural/visual intensity of a Pedestrian Deposit performance can be seared into memory, Dyers’ Hands is a compelling work for a different set of reasons that overlaps with its performative manifestation.

Mdou Moctar

Ilana: The Creator

(Sahel Sounds)

The cover of Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar’s new album Ilana: The Creator shows a bird with jewelry in its beak—the jewelry is a symbol for Agadez, the Saharan city in the west African nation of Niger, and the cover represents, in a way, what Moctar is doing, by serving as a musical ambassador and taking his music all over the world.

The last few years have seen Moctar’s star rise swiftly, from his starring role in the film Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai in 2015 to his 2017 tour, supporting his album Sousoume Tamachek, which brought him to venues including the Lincoln Center. He continues to play huge wedding ceremonies in Agadez and also has found popularity in Berlin, Germany, where he plays large club shows.

Moctar’s adaptation of the Tuareg guitar method on Ilana: The Creator shows him full-on embracing the rock origins while not abandoning the momentum and rhythm of the style; clearly, he is pushing things, sometimes jumping into blistering, fiery passages with confidence, but his roots are always felt, from the traditional aspects of his music to the folklore that sometimes informs his lyrics.

Then, there’s an exception like “Ilana”, which expresses criticism of France’s uranium mining in Niger.

The album winds up with the one-two punch of “Kamane Tarhanin” followed by “Asshet Akal”, both of which approach guitar-shredding territory and have tempos that get faster and faster as each song progresses. “Kamane Tarhanin” whips itself into a frenzy practically, with Moctar switching on his overdrive distortion to add to the fury.

Half-way through the album, Moctar finally lets loose with full-on shredding on the 7-minute “Tarhatazed”, taking his time to explore and tossing in quick note ornaments to provide a sense of extra motion; we’re told that Moctar learned to shred by watching YouTube videos of Eddie Van Halen.

Recorded in Detroit, Ilana: The Creator features a formidable backing band with rhythm guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane (Les Filles de Illighadad), drummer Aboubacar Mazawadje and bassist Michael Coltun, and it’s brimming with energy, from the irresistible groove of “Anna” to the blues swagger and slithering funk of “Inizgam”.

Even with the final cool-down number “Tumastin”, with a glistening haze in the background, Moctar transports his gems to the listener while the listener is transported into an electrified dreamworld.