New Music From Peter Porker, Spaceface

Peter Porker

Thank You

(peterporker.bandcamp.com)

Today I am thankful for Peter Porker’s November release of his album titled Thank You. This album is full of vision, passion, and great sounding music.

While it is difficult to classify the particular genre, I will say it has an eighties style Stranger Things type feel about it, with a modern dance music twist; almost reminiscent of the popular American EDM producer/producer Porter Robinson.

The sound is true to itself and is its own entity, so I cautiously compare it simply as a guide to help others understand what to expect out of the music; it by no means attempts to sound like either one of those things, it is pure, unadulterated music.

I love this album, and how intelligently it was composed. The music drifts like the wind, and is fun to listen to. it is obvious that the artist put a significant amount of time, effort, heart, and soul into this amazing dance music album that comes from Bristol, Tennessee.

“What’s On The Radio?” is my personal favorite song on the album, as it utilizes samples from Bobby Brown’s “Every Little Step”, and somehow holds a quadruple sound that blends old school hip-hop, rhythm & blues, modern electronic dance music, and seventies funk. The song instantly goes in the top five of the soundtrack to my life, skyrocketing over some truly classic music.

While “Kawaii Desu”, “Puddles”, and “Lost Control” are the shining tracks on the album, every song on the album is incredible. It is one of those rare albums that is master crafted from start to finish, and bypasses all dull spots along the way.

Sometimes scouring the depths of the regional music makes me wonder if people are actually even trying to make legitimate anymore, and other times I find artists like Peter Porker, which restore my faith in music.

I reiterate, today I am thankful for Peter Porker’s release of his album titled Thank You.

Spaceface

Sun Kids

(spaceyourface.bandcamp.com)

In an attempt to avoid the winter blues and to steer clear of anything even remotely depressing, this week my search for noteworthy Tennessee music brought me to the realm of Memphis, where I found the Psychedelic Rock album Sun Kids, by Spaceface.

I must admit that I was drawn in by the artistic album cover, yet, once the sound began to play was completely captivated by the music. After giving the album an honest listen in its entirety, I have determined that this album is excellent, and refreshing in many ways. What I like the most about Sun Kids is its effortless glow and original sound. Spaceface does a fantastic job of simply creating good listenable music. After hours of scouring recent music, it was a breath of fresh air to accidentally stumble upon this classic, one of a kind masterpiece.

As the psychedelic rock sound is certainly the general undertone of the album, the band does a fascinating job going above and beyond just that, the musical composition flows beautifully throughout. There is a great mixture of sounds, and if I had to label it I would place it in the naturally good music category.

While gathering information about the band, have come to understand that the lead member, Jake Ingalls, plays guitar and synthesizer for the Flaming Lips. That fact does not make the album sound any better, but is a pretty cool fact.

The self-titled track “Sun Kids”, is the standout track on the album, and is accompanied by a super cool, trippy, 360 music video. Other outstanding songs are “Parachute”, “Cowboy Lightning”, “Timeshare”, “In the Clouds”, and “Spread your Head”.

This stellar album emits positive energy through the soundwaves and is perfect music for this time of year particularly, when it is dark at six o’clock.