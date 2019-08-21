New Music From The Bardos, The ExLaws

The Bardos

Garage Tapes Vol. 1 and 2

Abe Houck, who possesses the twin skills of playing with some of the most musically creative and intelligent folks around and also being one of them, has released a new project under the name The Bardos.

My age being what it is, my physician has advised me to avoid straining metaphors, so rather than filling in a mad lib of superlatives I’d never actually use in any other situation, I’ll be a bit more direct.

Vol 1. is stylistically very much like the Beatles at the beginning of their experimental phase, long after the bubblegum pop of the early days and before the self-indulgent high weirdness of later years.

To offer an analogy, an amateur chef or “foodie” will try to “dress up” their lack of experience and/or skill by overusing complicated techniques and unusual ingredients to create a dish whose only real appeal is its novelty; otherwise it is mediocre fare at best. A master chef is certainly capable of creating elaborate dishes but with equal facility may prepare a delicious meal from the most basic ingredients.

In this latest outing, Houck is that master chef, combining basic ingredients in clever and tasteful ways to create music that is unique, unpretentious, and a pleasure to hear. Why isn’t it more complex?

Houck certainly has the chops to pull off the proggiest prog-rock if he cared to. It isn’t more technically complicated because it doesn’t need to be. The ability to say more with less is the hallmark of high-level artistry and Houck has it in abundance.

Vol. 2 follows the same approach, but is peppered with some slightly darker sounding material, reminiscent of Nick Cave’s solo work. Houck has an uncanny ability to create a perfectly peaceful, happy scene and inject it with an air of menace, a certain “things are not what they seem” quality.

Understand that these are meant to be only the most general descriptions of the work represented here, which actually covers significantly more ground than “tasty retro” and “spooky”. “Hunter’s Moon” is a personal favorite with a positively Western feel, while the preceding track, “Milk and Moonshine, a Libation”, is as dreamy and ethereal as it comes.

In fact, the two-disc compilation is perhaps best described as a private tour through the mind of one of the most musically creative artists in the area, encompassing a range of styles that all blend seamlessly into a complete work.

Houck is of the best male vocalists around, and certainly one of the most distinctive. His voice is the unifying element throughout these tracks.

Like a certain rug, it really ties the room together in this smartly curated collection of fascinating and highly listenable tunes.

The music is ready for sampling and purchase via Bandcamp now, and its combination of quality and variety makes it a set you’ll listen to over and over again.

The ExLaws

Rossville Skyline

The ExLaws have a new album up for grabs and lordy-loo, what an album! These cats have been consistently cranking out excellent tunes for quite a while and have a more impressive discography than many a famous group.

At the heart of their success is a simple enough formula. Step one, write incredibly catchy tunes. Step two, grab instruments, step behind a microphone and wail.

Gritty, dirty, raw, powerful…those are just some stream-of-consciousness adjectives that describe the music of the ExLaws and Rossville Skyline is no exception. You’d be hard pressed to find more “from the gut” music than this band makes and it is beautiful in all its gravelly passion.