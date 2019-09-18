New Music From The Messthetics, Sequoyah Murray

The Messthetics

Anthropocosmic Nest

(Dischord)

Underground rock/punk/hardcore fans will recognize the rhythm section of the instrumental Washington, D.C. trio The Messthetics—drummer Brendan Canty and bassist Joe Lally—as that of the legendary D.I.Y. band Fugazi; however, out in front, in the spotlight is the lesser-known name Anthony Pirog, a formidable and versatile guitarist who was trained in jazz but currently explores a variety of adventurous musical outlets, inside and outside genres.

The opening track “Better Wings” from The Messthetics’ new, second album Anthropocosmic Nest has the elements for a perfect “wake up!” song, being an invigorating rush like a dip in a cool lake; it can’t sit still, combining an urgency with a hopeful attitude and tuneful melodic lines, eager to run around and dart from one idea to the next with its five-minute duration flying by.

Its driving, kinetic style is marked with Canty’s nimble, yet bass-drum-heavy rhythms, and indulgences are welcome here, where Pirog isn’t afraid to show off his chops (including a little shredding) and Canty feels free to toss around frequent drum fills.

On “Drop Foot”, Pirog’s guitar is given some radical electronic treatments before he spins and pivots, going from hard-rock riffage to fluttering and soaring, and “Section 9” highlights his mellifluous runs—this material may appeal to fans of ‘90s math rock and those who aren’t averse to guitar solos and such wizardry.

“Pay Dust” has a jazzy atmosphere, with some jaunty sauntering and chords that go from delirious to dazed, and the album concludes with the grand and spacious “Touch Earth Touch Sky”, conveying a stunning, expansive vista with a thick, reverberating smog of sound.

Although recorded in the band’s practice space, Anthropocosmic Nest is a professional recording, brimming with stirring and inventive guitar-driven rock with ample twists, meaty riffs, and an attitude that embraces play and gratifying releases.

Sequoyah Murray

Before You Begin

(Thrill Jockey)

There’s so much that stands out with Atlanta artist Sequoyah Murray’s debut album Before You Begin, it’s almost overwhelming. First of all, there’s that voice. THAT VOICE—his deep, arresting baritone voice, that apparently has a three-octave range.

It’s dramatic and expressive, often lingering in a range just below what’s typically heard on the radio, and there’s an elegance to it, somewhat reminiscent of David Sylvian or Pieter Nooten.

There’s his voice itself, and then there’s what he does with it—slicing and dicing pieces for loops, layering vocals, and even offering his own take on medieval chanting, joined by his sister, on the track “I Wonder”, finally assembling a strange mountain of vocals with odd intervals.

Then there’s his eclecticism—at its root, Before You Begin seems to be a pop album, with new-wave friendly synth tones (think Human League or Depeche Mode), but Murray draws from a wide palette.

He has cited rap, Afropop, Björk, jazz, free improvisation and various Brazilian artists as being influential to his unique amalgam, and he grew up in a musical family, with his father Kenito Murray being an acclaimed drummer and his mother Treva McGowan being a singer.

This mesh of flavors is demonstrated magnificently on the album’s title track, which sports not only polyrhythms but also patterns played at different tempos simultaneously, making a complex, nourishing web, and “Blue Jays” uses a network of intersecting patterns and non-obvious rhythms, with synths and strings.

Then there’s the astounding fact that Murray, who composed, performed and produced the majority of the album, is only 22 years old.

The compelling earworm melodies of “Penalties of Love” make it a good entry point for his atmospheric soul and his deep, memorable voice, and the emotional eclecticism of Before You Begin is one of the most impressive debuts this writer has heard in recent memory.