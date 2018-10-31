New Music From The Necks, Knife Knights

The Necks

Body

(Northern Spy)

The Australian trio The Necks—comprised of keyboardist Chris Abrahams, percussionist Tony Buck and bassist Lloyd Swanton—frequently uses a default method, particularly with its live sets.

This method involves starting with a simple improvised motif and walking—not running—with it, gradually allowing mesmerizing rhythms and melodies to evolve over the duration of the piece, which is typically between 45 to 60 minutes long. It’s not quite minimalism, nor jazz, nor classical music.

While some of the group’s studio albums take this approach, lately, the trio has been playing with structures, sometimes allowing more frequent transitions to occur; generally, though, the pieces unfurl with a disciplined patience.

In the world of con artists, there’s something called the “long con,” where a trusting relationship is nurtured with the target—the “mark”—for a significant amount of time before the swindle takes place. On The Necks’ new album Body—comprised of a single 57-minute track—for about the first 20 minutes, it’s nothing out-of-the-ordinary for Necks enthusiasts, with wanderings on piano, drums and upright bass.

However, eventually some acoustic guitar strums emerge; it’s an atypical move, but that’s not the big surprise. The big surprise comes shortly after; like gangbusters, the trio erupts suddenly into a loud, locomotive, minimalist jam largely based around one repeated note, which sounds like it could have been inspired by the German ‘70s bands NEU! or La Düsseldorf.

Buck overdubs frantic electric guitar strumming, while Abrahams’ piano rambles around the section’s one-note center. Oddly, this section doesn’t really ramp up or build tension—it’s a sort of musical plateau that stays at the same level of intensity for around 15 minutes.

If that phase was the turbulent journey to the underworld, then the closing phase is the strange, nebulous and uncertain incarceration in the underworld, with wind chimes, cymbal rattling and occasional crashes, abstract keyboard sounds and elegiac piano notes.

For a group that’s built a career out of pieces that gradually evolve, the unexpected and abruptly distinct sonic plateaus of Body set it apart from previous albums—paradoxically, evolving by not evolving.

Knife Knights

1 Time Mirage

(Sub Pop)

It might be possible to listen too hard to an album instead of letting it carry you, like a blade of grass in a brook, down its soundstream.

For this writer, it took several attempts to get into the new album 1 Time Mirage from the boundary-pushing hip-hop outfit Knife Knights, featuring Ishmael Butler and Erik Blood, who have collaborated in Shabazz Palaces; it seemed too directionless and just didn’t click.

However, he gave it one more try, while lying prone and slipping in and out of consciousness, and that time, the album was able to work its magic, slithering under his skin and infiltrating his brain with its woozy, sci-fi musical offering.

As told to Pitchfork in an interview, Butler explained that although his previous band Digable Planets had precise methods and structures, his current philosophy has changed to allow for looser creativity—perhaps not as sharpened, but more liberated and unpredictable. It’s a case of understanding the rules so that you can break them.

With the reverberating opener “Bionic Chords,” the album jumps right into the murk with swampy bass notes and crawling beats; an interesting contrast appears, between the track’s dark mood and some pop vocal “ooh”s. In some ways, “Drag Race Legend” sounds more like a late ‘70s post-punk song rather than a hip-hop track, with its distorted guitar and internal riot.

Throughout 1 Time Mirage, drum machine beats present themselves as deceptively simple—not too busy but with odd placements, like guiding a gymnast wearing a harness on a bumpy balance beam. The closing “Mr. President” is a strange beast with shuffling beats and what sounds like a spaceship’s scanning beam wave and a munchkin chorus with pitch-shifted vocals.

Although some new-wave-sounding synths are present, the album doesn’t feel retro, and its futuristic experience is perhaps more akin to Philip K. Dick’s drugged-out and desolate sci-fi dystopia of A Scanner Darkly than any shiny, polished-chrome vision, allowing the listener to virtually saunter in a fascinating, disquieting dreamworld haze.