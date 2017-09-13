New Music From Tony Buck, Tara Jane O'Neil

Tony Buck Unearth, Tara Jane O'Neil Tara Jane O'Neil

The stunning new solo album from percussionist Tony Buck—best known as a member of the Australian piano/bass/drums trio The Necks—hovers on its own plane of existence, hinting at genres yet never giving in to conformity. In a single 51-minute track, the threads of Unearth drift together in such a subtle way that toward its conclusion, it’s a bit of surprise just what a formidable, massive ball of fiery sound it’s become.

There are many suggestions here but never clear answers—a rattling drone approaches the timbres of an Indian tambura, or a questioning electric guitar part sounds like it could wander into a dissonant no-wave track with a little morphing.

Small patterns evoke minimalism but without rigorous structures, and the cumulative sonic bundling could almost (almost!) tempt a listener to corral the album into the realm of noise. A disembodied, unfamiliar voice speaking in Japanese emerges from field recordings among uneasy rumbles, metallic rattling, tinny string scrapes, drum rolls, gong strikes, woodblock taps, whistles and more.

Its title, Unearth, perhaps hints that it is a sibling recording to The Necks’ captivating double-album Unfold which was released earlier this year. Those familiar with The Necks have observed subtle changes with its recordings, going from pure improvisation with 45-60 minute long tracks to using the tools of the studio to enhance their strategies; Unearth could be seen as this evolution gone beyond the tipping point, where these deep sonic layers could only feasibly be produced in a studio, although the instinctual talents of a good improviser are still utilized here.

The title also could hint at being something dirty, under layers of soil; fascinatingly complicated and evoking tangled moods, what’s being unearthed could be organic and nourishing, with intricate networks of roots, while simultaneously being harrowing and horrific, like a corpse.

This writer found himself recently using the term “NPR-friendly” to describe some music and then immediately cringing at what he had done. It’s a broad but not entirely meaningless category; at its most disparaging, it could refer to a strain of ambitious folk/country-influenced artists (where attention trumps artistry) who self-consciously pander to the Whole Foods crowd. (One giveaway is having vocals treated with radio-friendly dynamic compression.)

One key to artistic fulfillment is creating what you want, according to your own vision; then, you find your audience—all the people, which could be a large or a small audience, who might appreciate what you’ve done.

This notion came to mind while this writer was savoring the new self-titled solo album from Tara Jane O’Neil, who was in bands including Rodan, Retsin and the Sonora Pine in the ‘90s—it’s a tender yet mature, confident effort that’s self-aware but not self-conscious.

With a relaxed vibe (think The Trinity Session by Cowboy Junkies) and strum/sing arrangements with folk or country-infused accents from guest artists, O’Neil’s ninth solo album would indeed be “NPR-friendly” without feeling contrived or forced at all.

Every note and strum feels like it has a purpose, from the tasteful gliding of a pedal steel guitar on “Kelly,” adding to its gentle country amble, to the easygoing vocal harmonies on “Blow.” O’Neil sings with a clear, unpretentious style usually without vibrato, and her lyrics don’t scream for attention; however, they offer mysteries for discerning listeners who are paying attention.

On the gorgeous closing track “Metta,” O’Neil sings, “The movement of the messenger has gone direct / Delivering disquieting quiet / With its trap doors and magic carpets, the path forward is well lit.” The feeling from uneasy travels is echoed elsewhere, like on “Cali,” with the opening line, “We called out just to hear the sound after all the maps had burned.”

O’Neil new album bespeaks a sense that things aren’t what they seem, and what’s an ostensibly straightforward country-folk album has an uncertainty and complexity for those who dig further.