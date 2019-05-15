New Music From Treiam, RedWood

Treiam

DreamAreReal

With the plethora of impressive emcees consistently wrecking the airwaves in Chattanooga, it can be a daunting task for artists who are not already in the limelight to stand out.

Potent music is on an even flow and the local artists are always trying to raise the bar. In an impressive display of an artist coming up by combining unique sound with an individual flow is Treiam, with his new album DreamAreReal.

The poetic emcee shows a lot of diversity between tracks, and the beats complement the verses flawlessly. When listening to the words it is apparent that the artist is a deep thinker with a great amount of life experience.

He finds a way to connect to his music and pour his thoughts and feelings into the mic with style and grace. It is easy to understand what he represents and his different rides through struggle and success.

The standout track on the album is “Losses”. It tells a story of going through the struggle and keeping a positive mindset while fighting through various losses and setbacks that life can sometimes throw at people. Other compelling tracks include “FresStylee(Alot)”, “Kush”, and “Marcedes”.

To further show the depth of Treiam, the back of his CD cover states, “It all started with a love for you, now my love for you survived your pain but was too late cause now my love is gone”, “this is the no love saga Ch. 1”.

As the album progresses many different sides of the artist come out and every bit of it is who he is. The album distills the life experience that he gained to turn him into the person that he is today. That is what music is all about, turning poetic self-expression into sound.

Those out there who have been sleeping on this album should go check it out as soon as possible. Support this local dynamo

RedWood

Liminal State

Isn’t it fantastic how Chattanooga artists just keep emerging from the fog? Music is in the air and it is inspiring people of all backgrounds to tap into their creative juices. It is truly a beautiful thing.

On the dance music-esque side of things, RedWood recently dropped a refreshingly chilled-out album, Liminal State, that paves its own way musically, and is a music lover's dream.

The tracks on the album all combine to create a musical masterpiece. The whole album was beautifully produced and packed full of emotion. With a good mixture of relaxed ambient beats and head-bobbing hip shakers, the album really takes the listener on a ride.

The artist obviously hit his flow state when producing this album. He was able to create his own sound. This album cannot really be classified under any genre—while it does kind of fit the dance music mold, it really has a vibe of its own.

Heady, potent lyrics reminiscent of a troubadour match with a sound that can be simply summed up as beautiful music that consists of multiple instruments and sounds. Each song on the album is an instant classic, and individually they skyrocket into top slots of the soundtrack to my life. This music is good for most settings; it is centering, grounding music that is nothing less than captivating.

All of the tracks on the album bid for the standout track award; however, “Confused” seems to shine a little brighter than the rest. There is something about it that holds a place in my heart. “Metronome”, “Raindrop”, and “RedLight” are all some serious jam, too.

Far too often, musicians try hard to sound like somebody else, or fall in line with a specific genre. Magic happens when artists make the music that is in their hearts and unleash their own powerful sounds to the universe.

Support this local artist and check out this local treasure.