New Music From Zach Ryan, Magnificent Lions

The Seas of Mist

(znryan.bandcamp.com)

Recently released The Seas of Mist, by Chattanooga’s own Zach Ryan, is a solid gold album that unveils a local sensation who is about to bust at the seams with success. The music that pours from his being is powerful, to say the least. It is music you feel in your bones.

A truly remarkable musical showcase flows effortlessly with the mighty, poetic, and raw vocals that combine to make each track. Ryan knows a little something about feeling the music.

The album does not fit a mold and is not one particular genre. Hints of blues, classic rock, alternative rock, singer-songwriter/acoustic, chill jam band sounds, and some musical bliss all combine to fill this album with magic.

Listeners can easily connect with The Seas of Mist. The whole album is good, but the standout tracks “The Right Thing”, “My World”, and “Never Give Up” ignite the pathway and showcase his talents as a righteous music man.

All three tracks demonstrate some serious soul. These tracks rock like some old school Doors or Jimi Hendrix. I do not use that comparison lightly. Zach Ryan is on fire; his music is inspirational.

Singer/songwriter-type track “Hole in the Light” tells a beautifully poetic story about love and loss; it shows the side of him that is a troubadour. The instrumental track “All In” reveals another artistic dimension from Ryan. It is a chill, almost tropical, easy flowing jam track that is next level.

Ryan has found a way to mesh sounds from music history while putting a current spin on them. This album should not be overlooked. It is pure music.

Artists like Zach Ryan are why Chattanooga is regularly getting national attention as one of the best in the country. Chattanooga is constantly being blessed with great music. Support this local artist; he is a rising star.

Magnificent Lions

(magnificentlions.com)

The local indie/emo/alternative band Magnificent Lions have started the year off right with the release of their self-titled album Magnificent Lions. The versatile album demonstrates the multifaceted capabilities of the group and their ability to mix things up from track to track.

It is apparent that all the individual members of the band put a lot into making the album, while seeming to pour themselves effortlessly into the music. The sound has an organic, authentic feel. This is music from a group of talented musicians that are not trying to do anything, they are just doing it, naturally. It is awesome to see artists click like this.

Brilliant music that is laced with thought-provoking and heart-piercing lyrics blasts through the airwaves to tell emotional stories of life, love, misunderstandings, and struggles. The album has captured the passions of the artists, and it gives a glimpse into their combined heart space. Having the ability to connect with the listener is a mighty aspect of the album.

The whole album deserves a start-to-finish, honest listen. Every song brings something to the table, but standout tracks “The Need”, “Motionless”, “We Were the House All Along”, “Endlessly”, “The Circle Dream”, and “Coda” all lead the way.

It is obvious that Magnificent Lions have that “It factor” that gives artists and groups the ability to rise to the top. They are really on to something with their music, and the sky is the limit for them.

People often get hung up on genres and decide what to listen to based on their particular interest. Forget the genre and give this album a listen. It will make you a believer that music exists outside of genre confines. Support this local sensation.