“I’m Batman!”

With box office records falling around the world in the past week as Avengers: Endgame cements its place in history as one of the most successful movies of all time, it’s a good time take a look back to when superhero films really took root in the multiplex.

Thirty years ago this week, a deeply imaginative director teamed up with a comedic actor and a Hollywood legend to completely re-energize one of the most popular superheroes of all time: Batman.

Prior to 1989’s Batman, the Caped Crusader was best known for a campy ‘60s TV series and a cheesy ‘70s Saturday morning cartoon. Then along came Tim Burton who brought a dark, gothic feel to Gotham City and made the man in the mask both fascinating and slightly disturbing.

Michael Keaton took to the leading role, exceeding all expectations, while Jack Nicholson chewed up scenery as only he could as The Joker. Strong supporting performances from Kim Basinger as intrepid reporter Vicki Vale, Billy Dee Williams as Harvey Dent, and the legendary Jack Palance as crime lord Grissom rounded out a stellar cast.

Batman, simply put, is a movie that changed the look (and success) of comic book movies forever.

And this Saturday, you can once again enjoy the classic film on the big screen with a special 30th Anniversary screening at AMC Chattanooga 18 in East Ridge with two showings at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.