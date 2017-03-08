The 10th Annual Jewish Film Series kicks off with Harmonia

Beginning on Wednesday, the Jewish Film Series is back in full swing for the tenth year in a row. The Jewish Cultural Center has been devoted to showing the best-quality Jewish films, and this year’s schedule for the series is no exception.

Wednesday’s first film showing, which begins at 7 p.m., will be the 2016 drama Harmonia.

Harmonia follows the triangular relationship of three members of the Jerusalem Philharmonic. Sarah and Abraham are a childless couple, but Hagar, a female orchestra member, offers to have Abraham’s child for them.

After the child, Ben, is born, Hagar leaves the orchestra, and it isn’t until Sarah finally has her own son years later that the two women reunite and 12-year-old Ben learns the story of his two mothers and why he has felt a deep unrest inside of him for so long.

The film is based on a story from the Book of Genesis and adds a womanly twist to the tale of two “mothers” and their half-brother sons. Harmonia also helps to explain the story of the clash between the two different peoples living in Jerusalem and their now-desired harmony through classical music.

The Jewish Film Series will be showing five other weekly films, making this year’s film series one you don’t want to miss.

Harmonia

Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Jewish Cultural Center

5461 North Terrace

(423) 493-0270

jewishchattanooga.com