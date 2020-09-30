13th Annual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series Goes Virtual

Five Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in the United States, Norway, Israel, France and Great Britain and will be virtually shown beginning October 20 for five consecutive weeks. All have received recognition at film festivals throughout the United States, Europe and Israel and brought to the community by the Jewish Cultural Center.

“In May we had to suspend our usual in person screenings of the Film Series due to the pandemic.” stated Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation. Continuing Dzik said “As the longest running, international film series in Chattanooga, we felt that it was important to be able to present the Series virtually, in a way that would make it accessible to the greatest number of people.”

How will the virtual Chattanooga Jewish Film Series work? There will be a designated 48-hour time period, from noon on Tuesday until noon on Thursday. The film will be available to be screened at any time during that period. For some films, guest speakers will be virtually available to discuss the film Thursday evening after that film’s screenings, via Zoom.

There are two ways to view the films. As a Subscriber, each of the five films that begin October 20 will be available for $50 per household. One-Film-At-A-Time is available for $12 per film, both with on-line registration.

To be a Subscribe or purchase One-Film-At-A-Time, register and make payment on the Jewish Federation’s website jewishchattanooga.com. Payment will trigger our ability to link you to each film. This will also allow us to capture your e-mail address in order to send you the viewing codes. Following each film, we will send you an evaluation and chance to win a prize.

Sponsors for the Chattanooga Jewish Film Series include our corporate sponsors First Horizon, Kleen-a-Matic, Chattanooga Allergy Clinic, Market Street Partners, Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel P.C., Monen Family Restaurants, Southport Capital, Warren Barnett, and Chattanooga Symphony and Opera along with over 60 individual sponsors.

For more information, contact the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga (423) 493-0270 or to secure a Subscription or One-Film-At-A-Time visit jewishchattanooga.com.

The Series schedule is as follows:

October 20* — Golda’s Balcony, The Film

Winner of 21 Audience Favorite Awards at all 21 of its competitive festivals to date, including the Jewish Film Festivals of Boston, L.A., Philadelphia, Tel Aviv, Pittsburgh, Dallas, Hong Kong and others This film is based on the 2003 play Golda's Balcony, written by William Gibson. The film captures a solo performance by Tovah Feldshuh who plays Golda Meir and numerous other characters. English, 68 minutes

David Fishelson, Producer, will discuss the film Thursday, October 22, 7 p.m. via Zoom.

October 27*— The Crossing

This is the story of adventurous 10-year-old Gerda and her brother Otto, whose parents are in the Norwegian resistance movement during the Second World War. Their parents are arrested, leaving the siblings on their own. Following the arrest, they discover two Jewish children, Sarah and Daniel, hidden in a secret cupboard and help them flee from the Nazis. Norwegian, subtitles 90 minutes

November 3*— Incitement

Winner of the 2019 Ophir (Israeli Academy Awards) as best film. This psychological thriller follows the year leading up to the assassination of Israel's Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, as he sought peace with the Palestinians. Hebrew, subtitles, 123 minutes

Israel’s Consul General to the Southeastern United States, Anat Sultan-Dadon will discuss the film Thursday, November 5, 7 p.m. via Zoom.

November 10*— An Irrepressible Woman

Janot Reichenbach fell in love with Blum when she was only sixteen. Years later, when they could finally be together, the Nazis arrived in France and Janot gave up her comfortable life to link her destiny to the former French Prime Minister. French, subtitles, 105 minutes