A Celebration Of Grindhouse Cinema

Looking to break away from mundane theatrical releases this weekend? Then you should head to the Grindsploitation Film Festival hosted by The Palace Theater. Festival leader Chad Farmer and crew have handpicked some of the most wacked out and creative independent films never before screened within the city limits.

Farmer has spent years in the industry working on films with Nicholas Cage and veteran filmmakers across the country. He always wanted to bring the thrills of showcasing indie grindhouse and exploitation films to Chattanooga and by partnering up with The Palace Theater the dream has become a reality.

“This festival is all about taking care of the filmmakers and to display their talents to the world,” Farmer explains.

There will be five features and twenty short films during the two-day event. Film fans hungry for movies that offer more outlandish and cerebral experiences will have much to feast upon. Local filmmakers Christian Eaves and Chandler Gibson will have their works screened alongside filmmakers from around the world.

This flagship event will run March 8th–9th and promises to blow the mind and shock the senses. Get tickets at the door or online at chattpalace.myshopify.com. Search for “noogagrind” for showtimes and trailers.