A Mob Of One

It's a classic theme in cinema: A psychic middle school boy tries to live a normal life and keep his growing powers under control, even though he constantly gets into trouble.

Okay, so maybe it's not such a classic theme, but for millions of fans in Japan and around the world, it's the very familiar theme of Mob Psycho 100.

Kageyama Shigeo (a.k.a. “Mob”) is an 8th grader with psychic abilities. He could bend spoon and lift each objects with his mind from young age, but he slowly begins to withhold from using his ability on public due to the negative attention he keeps receiving.

Now, the only thing he wants is to become a friend with a girl in his class, Tsubomi. With his psychic “mentor” (who has no psychic power), he continues his daily life, attempting to realize his purpose on life.

The first season of the animated series quickly became a worldwide sensation. So, we have read your minds and we know you want more Mob Psycho 100.

To get you prepared for Season 2, Crunchyroll Movie Night will have an exclusive first look at Episode 1 from Season 2 before it premieres in Japan this Saturday at 12:55 at Hamilton Place 8 theaters.

If you have not had a chance to get caught up on Mob’s story as a powerful esper, they will also show the OVA which recaps the first season from Reigen’s perspective.

This premiere event will also feature an exclusive welcome from Setsuo Ito, voice of Mob.