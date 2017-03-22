A Mozart masterpiece Live At The Met this Saturday

Mozart’s first operatic masterpiece, Idomeneo, returns to the Met in the classic Jean-Pierre Ponnelle production, conducted by Music Director James Levine, and coming to the big screen this Saturday at the East Ridge 18.

The superb ensemble includes Matthew Polenzani as the king torn by a rashvow; mezzo-soprano Alice Coote in the trouser role of his noble son Idamante; soprano Nadine Sierra as Ilia; and soprano Elza van den Heever as the volatile Elettra, who loves Idamante to the bounds of madness.

Like many stories from Greek myth, Idomeneo explores the motivations and emotions of humans whose fates seem beyond their own control. The opera casts these issues within the framework of the opera seria genre, a stylized format popular in the 18th century that is characterized by a succession of arias and recitatives and a cast of noble characters.

No less than the New York Times raves, “Here is the Met at its best. Levine conducts, drawing a refined and affecting performance from the great Met orchestra and chorus and an impressive cast.”

Long neglected along with other works of this era, Idomeneo now holds a firm place in the repertoire as the first of Mozart’s operatic masterpieces.

The Metropolitan Opera: Idomeneo

Saturday, 12:55 p.m.

Carmike's East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.carmike.com/events