A Rock-N-Roll Birthday Bash with Sammy Hagar

Music and the big screen have had a love affair since the very first “talkie” and for decades afterwards, musicals ruled the box office, getting every larger and extravagant to where they almost became a parody of themselves by the ‘70s.

Which was when rock-n-roll took control with the advent of the concert film, most notably Martin Scorsese’s magnificent The Last Waltz and the award-winning documentary concert film Woodstock.

And while just about seemingly every rock band at one time or another has released a concert film, the quality has often been lacking. Mostly due to an inability to truly bring the viewer into the energy of a live performance.

Which brings us to one rocker who seems to understand there’s more to a concert film than a stage and a few cameras: Sammy Hagar. Most famous for being the onetime frontman for Van Halen, Hagar brings his epic multi-night birthday bash to the big screen this Tuesday with Sammy Hagar’s Rock-N-Roll Birthday Bash.

Recorded live from his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, this one-night event will feature the best of the performances and party action from the four-day rock spectacular, plus a behind-the-scenes look at the music that spans the career of the one and only Red Rocker.

And while you might be tempted to smuggle in some of his special tequila, we advise against it. Just be ready to rock (and try to obey the speed limit on the way to the theater and back home).

Sammy Hagar’s Rock-N-Roll Birthday Bash

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

fathomevents.com