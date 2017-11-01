A triple bill of intriguing films at The Palace Picture House

If you haven't been to the Palace Picture House yet, what are waiting for? Chattanooga's own art-house cinema brings a wide variety of independent and outside-the-mainstream films and documentaries to town, films that are worth the time and effort to see in person.

Take this week, for example. Three very different offerings to meet even the most eclectic of tastes are being shown.

In Blade of the Immortal, Samurai Manji has taken a lot of lives, both innocent and guilty, and now lives life in feudal Japan as a criminal. After being cursed with immortality until he kills enough evil men, Manji meets a young girl who enlists him to be her body-guard. Swearing loyalty, protection and vengeance against the group of sword fighters who slaughtered her family, the unlikely duo set on a remarkable quest to make right against those who did them wrong.

In Human Flow, artist, activist and director Ai Weiwei captures the global refugee crisis—the greatest human displacement since World War IIin this breathtakingly epic film journey.

And Tragedy Girls offers a twist on the slasher genre following two death-obsessed teenage girls who use their online show about real-life tragedies to send their small mid-western town into a frenzy and cement their legacy as modern horror legends.

See website for showtimes

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com