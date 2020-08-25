Airplane! Flies Again As The Uproarious Comedy Returns To Movie Theaters

Airplane! is coming back to movie theaters? Surely, we can’t be serious! We are serious. And don’t call us Shirley.

The wacky, hapless crew of Airplane!, one of the most enduring comedies of all time, will take to the skies again in movie theaters across the country for three days only August 30, September 1 and September 9 – as part of the TCM Big Screen Classic Series from Fathom Events.

The beloved disaster-film spoof, voted “one of the 10 funniest movies ever made” by the American Film Institute, stars Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Peter Graves, Robert Stack and some of the most memorably quotable dialogue and irrepressibly silly sight gags in movie comedy history.

The critically adored box-office hit, directed by Jim Abrahams and David and Jerry Zucker, “took off” with audiences during the summer of 1980 and has maintained a strong legacy that spans generations. The movie follows ex-fighter pilot Ted Striker (Hays) as he tries to win back his wartime girlfriend, Elaine Dickinson (Hagerty), now a flight attendant onboard a hilariously ill-fated plane heading from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Airplane! showcases the ineffable magic of the big screen as it takes on new energy and a new level of hilarity when experienced with an audience. So, fasten your seatbelts and climb aboard as Airplane!, nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, takes off again for a flight like no other.