All aboard for a Space Mutiny with RiffTrax Live

What would happen if you took the dot matrix printers out of Alien, added footage from Battlestar Galactica, and then tried to pass it off as a movie?

You’d get Space Mutiny.

Combine a wardrobe of spandex and tinfoil; a set boasting AstroTurf and spray-painted floor buffers; and special effects that, well, aren’t so special, and you’ve got one of the most hysterical cheeseball movies to ever come out of the ‘80s.

The Southern Sun is a multi-generational colonization ship (and certainly not two or three warehouse sets) led by Cameron Mitchell and his prosthetic eyebrows. This upsets Kalgan, who wanted the entire prosthetic budget for himself. The only solution: the aforementioned Space Mutiny.

Standing in the way of all this space and mutiny is chunky pilot Dave Ryder, who will throw as many extras over safety railings as necessary to get the job done.

Can Punch Rockgroin stop the mutiny in time? Will Stump Chunkmen be able to save the ship? Or is Blast Thickneck doomed to failure?

And there are only three men who are capable of presenting this classic sci-fi disaster in the proper light: Mike, Kevin, and Bill from Mystery Science Theater 3000.

This Thursday night, head on over to either East Ridge 18 or Hamilton place 8 at 8 p.m. for RiffTrax Live: Space Mutiny. Grab your friends and have a riot with this riff on the underground cult hit, guaranteed to have you in stitches.