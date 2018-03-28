Are they friends or enemies? Only Tommy Wiseau knows for sure...

Finally, the dynamic duo that is Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero has reunited for a dream project that will send fans of The Room and The Disaster Artist into paroxyms of unabated joy once more, and send new fans into a journey of unprecedented comedic madness.

Volume One: When a drifter (Sestero) is taken in by a peculiar mortician (Wiseau), the two hatch an underground enterprise off the back of the mortician's old habits. But greed, hatred, and jealousy soon come in turn, and their efforts unravel, causing the drifter to run off with the spoils and leaving the mortician adrift.

Volume Two: As Sestero’s drifter makes a run for it, he finds himself on an expedition across the Southwest, where he encounters wild and crazy characters through a series of twisted and dark foibles. While his misadventure teaches him a valuable lesson about friendship and loyalty, Wiseau’s mortician carries the story home with more than a few surprises.

Nothing can accurately describe basking in the unholy glow that is the Best F(r)iends saga—a dark, strange journey that reminds you why we all fell in love with this amazing duo in the first place.

See if for yourself this Friday or Monday at 8 p.m. at the Hamilton Place 8 theaters on Hamilton Place Blvd.