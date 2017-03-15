Are you ready to face your mortality?

It's been said that death is the great equalizer. It's something we all face, no matter who we are or what we've accomplished in our lives. And yet, many people are loathe to look ahead and plan for our own mortality.

Facing death is something that's a lot easier with help from others, which is why the Chattanooga Library will be hosting a free screening and discussion of the PBS program Being Mortal this Saturday at 1 p.m.

Being Mortal delves into the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness. The film investigates the practice of caring for the dying and explores the relationships between patients and their doctors.

It follows a surgeon, Dr. Atul Gawande, as he shares stories from the people and families he encounters. When Dr. Gawande’s own father gets cancer, his search for answers about how to best care for the dying becomes a personal quest.

After the screening, you can participate in a guided conversation on how to take concrete steps to identify and communicate wishes about end-of-life goals and preferences. It may seem a bit morbid, but anything that makes facing mortality easier is a benefit for all.

Being Mortal Screening & Discussion

Saturday, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga Public Library, 4th Floor

1001 Broad Street

(423) 643-7700

www.chattlibrary.org