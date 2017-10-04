Bellini comes to the big screen

Lovers of opera in Chattanooga are quite thankful that Father Entertainment along with AMC Theaters have made a commitment to bring one of the best live cinematic opera series to town, The Met: Live in HD.

This Saturday, you can kick back in comfort and enjoy Bellini’s masterpiece Norma. The New York Metropolitan Opera’s production stars Sondra Radvanovsky as the Druid priestess and Joyce DiDonato as her rival, Adalgisa—a casting coup for bel canto fans. Tenor Joseph Calleja is Pollione, Norma’s unfaithful lover, and Carlo Rizzi conducts. Sir David McVicar’s evocative production sets the action deep in a Druid forest where nature and ancient ritual rule.

This opera is an extraordinary fusion of sublime melody, vocal challenge, and dramatic power. It examines an ageless and archetypal situation: a powerful woman compromises her ideals for love, only to find herself betrayed by her lover.

But equally gripping is her relationship with the younger woman who is the new object of her former lover’s attention and in whom Norma sees both a rival and a second self.

The title role demands dramatic vocal power combined with the agility and technique of a coloratura singer. It is a daunting challenge that few can rise to: those who have are part of operatic lore.

The Met: Live in HD presents Norma

Saturday, 12:55 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com