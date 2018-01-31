Bolshoi Ballet: The Lady of the Camellias on the big screen

One of the most renowned ballet companies in the world, Russia’s Bolshoi Ballet, comes to the big screen for one night only for a special showing of The Lady of the Camellias.

At a theatre performance of ‘Manon Lescaut,’ the young and naive Armand is utterly captivated after meeting the ravishing and most desirable courtesan Marguerite Gautier.

Yet Marguerite, once the most desirable courtesan in Paris, has died. The complete furnishings of her luxurious apartment are to be disposed of by auction.

Carrying Marguerite’s diary, Nanina, her loyal servant, bids the place farewell. Among those inspecting the items is Monsieur Duval, whose son Armand rushes in frantically. Overcome by memories, he collapses.

Their encounter gives birth to a passionate yet doomed love as Alexandre Dumas' novel comes to life on the Bolshoi stage, with prima Svetlana Zakharova as the ailing Marguerite seeking love and redemption from her life as a courtesan.

The Bolshoi brings choreographer John Neumeier’s work of rare beauty and tragic depth to new emotional heights, accompanied by Chopin’s romantic piano score.

Bolshoi Ballet: The Lady of the Camellias

Saturday, 12:55 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com