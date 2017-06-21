Can music save a troubled marriage? "Band Aid" tries to find out.

If you like troubled romance, witty comedy, realistic drama and some very good music, Band Aid is a film you'll definitely want to check out.

A couple who can't stop fighting embark on a last-ditch effort to save their marriage: turning their fights into songs and starting a band.

Anna and Ben can't stop fighting. Advised by their therapist to try and work through their grief unconventionally, they are reminded of their shared love of music.

In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, they decide to turn all of their fights into songs, and with the help of their neighbor, Dave, they start a band.Written, produced and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, Band Aid marks a very strong debut of a powerful filmmaking voice.

“It lives and dies on Lister-Jones and Pally's chemistry, which the film is just as willing to test as to nurture,” writes Andrew Barker of Variety.

Ctitiz Sheri Lindin agrees, writing in The Hollywood Reporter that Band Aid is "...an exuberantly low-key charmer that uses a light, wry touch to tackle such weighty matters as artistic drive and inertia and the male-female divide, while offering new fuel for drummer jokes."

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, comes to The Palace Picture House for a one week run, kicking off on Saturday and running through next Thursday.

Band Aid

Opens Saturday, 2 p.m.

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com